Taylor Swift vaguely talks about her breakup with Joe Alwyn, reveals the 'real reason' behind split

Taylor Swift finally addressed her breakup in the presence of 70,000 fans, 'Is it just me, or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?' The song ‘Lover’ is on Taylor’s tracklist, the same song she famously wrote for Joe Alwyn. When she was about to perform it, she paused and told the crowd, 'The song we are going to play next, it's just a love song, you know?'. Taylor repeated the same statement every time before performing this song on her tour, but fans saw the newfound significance behind it after Taylor and Joe ended their 6-year-long relationship.

Taylor also opened up to her fans and sincerely said, “Everybody in the world has something going on right now, had something going on in the past, and has had to go through a lot of things and overcome a lot of things. We have absolutely no idea when you’re walking around in a stadium of 70,000 people; we’ve no idea what people are covering up and what they’re trying really hard to overcome at this given moment.” The North American leg of the tour started off at Glendale, Arizona; on March 17, the tour will wind up in August at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

A source recently revealed to Daily Mail- “The bottom line for the difficulties in their relationship was that Taylor's career took priority over Joe's – which can be awkward for a couple when it's not balanced. This drove them apart, and ultimately, they both realized they were not on the same page anymore.”

The insider also disclosed, “It's been hard for Joe trying to make it in Hollywood and not quite becoming leading man material while dating one of the most famous women in the world over the last six years. It was easier during the pandemic when it was just the two of them, but once things returned to normal, Taylor Swift, the superstar, emerged, and their differences were even more apparent. “ They added, “They really made a go of it and tried everything they could but ultimately were unable to save the relationship.”

