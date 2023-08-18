'Taylor Swift what's up': When Justin Bieber sided with Scooter Braun after Lover singer accused him of 'bullying' her

In 2019, the music world witnessed an intriguing clash of opinions and emotions. Taylor Swift, a globally adored artist known for weaving her life experiences into beautiful melodies, took to social media to express her frustrations about the transfer of her music's ownership. The crux of the matter was Scooter Braun, a prominent figure in the industry who managed the social media handles of Justin Bieber and Kanye West, acquiring the majority of the music Taylor Swift made through his purchase of Big Machine record label for $300 million.

Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber’s music muddle

At the heart of Swift's lament lay the essence of artistic independence. Having inked a record deal at the tender age of 15, Swift found herself in a bind. The fine print that once seemed like a portal to dreams had morphed into shackles on her creative soul. This predicament led to the transfer of her master recordings to Braun's control, resulting in Swift losing control over her cherished works.

In a tell-all social media blast, Swift didn't hold back, throwing shade at Braun and Scott Borchetta, the bigwigs behind Big Machine. She spilled the tea on their alleged "manipulative bullying," painting a picture of how their tight grip on her old tunes had her feeling muzzled and helpless. The post struck a chord with her stans, as Swift's raw openness shed light on the hush-hush battles countless artists go through in the biz.

The Swift-Bieber-Braun triangle

Amidst the storm of opinions, another voice emerged - that of Justin Bieber, one of Braun's most prominent clients. With an Instagram post that combined an apology and a defense, Bieber extended an olive branch to Swift. He acknowledged a past social media post of his that Swift had referenced, expressing remorse for any pain it might have caused her. However, he staunchly defended Braun, showcasing loyalty to his manager and mentor.

In an excerpt from the post, Bieber wrote, “Hey Taylor, first of all I would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post. As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations, so for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter.”

Swift didn't stop there – she spilled even more tea by dropping a screenshot swipe from Bieber's Insta. It was a throwback to August 2016 when Bieber posted a Facetime sesh with Braun, and there's Kanye West, chillin' in the call. Worth noting that Braun wasn't repping West back then, but that didn't stop Bieber from captioning the pic, "Taylor Swift, what up?"

Bieber's move had set the gossip wheels on fire, igniting a debate about how you see things. He straight-up pondered what Swift was aiming for with her public spill, openly musing about her endgame.

