Challengers, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Madame Web On Netflix, And Every New Movie To Watch At Home This Weekend

For the past seven days, the trendiest releases in streaming and VOD have been chosen to honor our appetite for the best blockbusters to watch at home.

This week’s headliner is Luca Guadagnino’s steamy sports drama featuring Zendaya Challengers.

It is now available on Video on Demand while still playing in theatres this past month. But if you miss out on the popcorn-popping experience, don't worry. With a love triangle featuring tough rivals and hot chemistry, all set against the backdrop of "Nine," and featuring killer music by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, it's a must-see. There are plenty of new films coming out this week that you might want to check out.

Sit back, relax, and grab some popcorn, as we have a guide to what is new and available for you to enjoy this weekend.

ALSO READ: What Is The Conflict Between Godzilla And Kong? Here Is Why They Hate Each Other

1. Madame Web

In Madame Web, Sony spins another web in its Spidey-less Spidey Universe, casting Dakota Johnson as Cassie Webb, a Manhattan paramedic with a twist of destiny. After a close brush with death, Cassie gains the ability to glimpse into the future. But her newfound ability gets tangled in a web of mystery when a superpowered stranger, connected to her late mother's spider research in the Amazon, begins targeting young women. With responsibility hanging by a thread, Cassie leaps into action to protect them from harm. It is available on Netflix.

2. Thelma the Unicorn

Meet Thelma, voiced by Brittany Howard, a humble pony whose life takes a magical turn when she transforms into a remarkable pink and purple unicorn. With stars in her eyes and dreams of musical fame, Thelma sets out to prove that she's not just any ordinary pony – she's a unicorn sensation! But watch out, because jealousy rears its horned head in the form of Nikki, a spiteful narwhal voiced by Ally Dixon, who's dead set on stealing Thelma's spotlight. Get ready for a hoof-tapping adventure filled with laughter, friendship, and a sprinkle of unicorn magic. It is streaming on Netflix.

3. He Went That Way

In He Went That Way, Jacob Elordi (regarded for "Saltburn") and Zachary Quinto (from Star Trek) take the lead on this gripping crime saga. Follow the chilling tale of Bobby Falls, an infamous serial killer who crosses paths with Jim Goodwin, an unsuspecting animal trainer in Kalamazoo, Michigan. As the trailer teases, brace yourself for a rollercoaster of suspense featuring murder, theft, and even some fine dining. Get ready for a nail-biting adventure where every twist and turn leads to an electrifying end. It’s available to watch on Hulu.

4. The Sweet East

Dive into the quirky adventure of The Sweet East, where high school senior Lillian, played by Talia Ryder, finds herself on an unexpected road trip after getting separated from her classmates during a school tour. Along her spontaneous journey, Lillian encounters a colorful cast of characters, from anarchists to skinheads, and even a film producer, each adding their own eccentric flavor to her escapade. Join Lillian as she navigates through the unpredictable twists and turns of the open road, discovering friendship, danger, and a whole lot of unexpected surprises along the way. It is streaming on Hulu.

5. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Embark on an enchanting adventure back to the spectacular world of The Hunger Games with The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, as director Francis Lawrence explores the early days of Coriolanus Snow, enacted by Tom Blyth. Set six decades before the initial film, this prequel reveals the enchanting story of how young Coriolanus, who would eventually become the terrifying president of Panem and Katniss Everdeen’s arch-nemesis, encounters Lucy Gray Baird, played by Rachel Zegler, a tribute from District 12. Don’t miss the thrilling encounter that will determine his destiny and lay the foundation for the epic story to come. Get ready to be enthralled as you relive his incredible life story. It is available to stream on Starz.

6. Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever

In Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever, Emma, portrayed by Fanny Leander Bornedal, embarks on a haunting journey of revenge and terror. Years after her parents narrowly escaped the clutches of a twisted police inspector turned serial killer, Emma takes on a night watch job at the very forensic department where they once worked. However, her quest for closure takes a sinister turn when she comes face to face with her parents' tormentor, inadvertently triggering a resurgence of his insatiable bloodlust. As malevolent evil is unleashed, Emma finds herself fighting not only for her own survival but also against the forces that threaten to devour everything in their path. Brace yourself for a pulse-pounding tale of darkness and redemption, where the line between nightmares and reality blurs into a terrifying abyss. It is streaming on Shudder.

7. Challengers

Get ready to dive into the vibrant world of Challengers, Luca Guadagnino's thriller sports drama that's been making waves since its release in late April. Set in a high-stakes professional tennis arena, this erotic tale of romantic rivalry has stirred passion and earned its place as one of the standout films of the year. Now, the excitement arrives at your doorstep, ready to be enjoyed any time from the comfort of your own home. It is available on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu.

8. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Get ready for the ultimate monster mash-up with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Director Adam Wingard reunites the dynamic duo of Godzilla and Kong for an epic team-up adventure. This time, the colossal creatures must put aside their differences and join forces to fend off an invasion from the depths of Hollow Earth. It's a battle of titans like never before, and you can join the action by renting it on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu. So, grab your popcorn and brace yourself for the showdown of the century.

9. Sasquatch Sunset

Created by the Zellner brothers (known for Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter), this quirky comedy follows four sasquatches as they navigate life in the forests of Northern California. However, their journey is far from easy as they face challenges such as mushroom encounters, encounters with mountain lions, and even their own insatiable sasquatch desires. Filled with laughter at every turn, Sasquatch Sunset offers a mix of humor and excitement. Don't miss out on the fun; watch it on Amazon, Apple, or Vudu.

10. Sting

Alyla Browne, who is set to make her high-profile debut as a young Furiosa in Greg Miller’s excellent apocalyptic action film, takes the lead in this horror-thriller that will send chills down your spine. Imagine a young, sensitive thug who, at the age of 12, discovers a defenseless spider in her apartment and takes it home to keep as a pet. Based on a true story and looking for something to do? It's similar to that but more intense. Enter an extraterrestrial monster that feasts exclusively on birds but is now preying on children of all ages and even young children’s parents! If you dare to enter the web of terror known as Sting, it's available for streaming on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu. Only monsters can be punished and sentenced.

