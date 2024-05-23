Alia Bhatt's fan says her 'performance has been spectacular in every movie'; The Academy's response is winning hearts

Alia Bhatt is one of the top actresses in Indian cinema right now. Alia has been impressing audiences with her performances in films for over a decade now, and she is also making waves at the international level. Just today, her song Ghar More Pardesiya from the movie Kalank received a shoutout from The Academy.

One fan praised Alia’s acting in all of her movies, and The Academy’s response to the comment is winning the hearts of the netizens.

The Academy loves Alia Bhatt’s acting and THIS comment is proof

Recently, the Instagram account of The Academy shared a video on their platform of the famous song Ghar More Pardesiya, which was performed by Alia Bhatt in the movie Kalank.

In the comments section of the post, one fan stated, “Alia bhatt's performance has been spectacular in every movie she's done.” What caught everyone’s attention was The Academy’s response to this praise. They replied, “Out of all the languages you could've spoken, you chose to speak facts.”

Netizens couldn’t help but agree with The Academy. One person said, “absolutely,” while another wrote, “that's not even a debate!” Others used red hearts and fire emojis. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

X (Twitter) users also shared the epic response on the platform. One individual exclaimed, “Even academy knows this,” while another praised Alia, saying, “101 reasons why we call her GLOBAL ICON.”

A tweet read, “alia bhatt will always be famous — its just a matter of time and everyone will hear about her.”

The caption of The Academy's special mention post read, “Alia Bhatt performing ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ (vocals by Shreya Ghoshal with Vaishali Mhade) from the film Kalank.” They also listed the credits of the film: “Directed by Abhishek Varman. Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. Song composed by Pritam Chakraborty. Lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.”

Have a look!

About Ghar More Pardesiya and Kalank

Alia Bhatt showcased her Kathak skills in this song and was joined by the legendary actress Madhuri Dixit Nene for the dance. In 2019, before the release of the song, Alia penned a note on Instagram, expressing her feelings. She said, “A song that gave me sleepless nights, days & months is coming very very soon.. I think you can safely say that I have never been SO nervous for anything in my life.. *screams frantically and hides under bed* You may have to send a search party to find me.”

Alia played the character of Roop in the period drama Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman. The stellar ensemble cast included Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Sanjay Dutt. The film hit theaters on April 17, 2019.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

Alia Bhatt concluded filming for her action thriller Jigra earlier this year. The movie, directed by Vasan Bala, is the next project under her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is also backing it. Vedang Raina of The Archies fame plays a key role in the movie.

Apart from Jigra, Alia has the untitled YRF Spy Universe film in her lineup. She is currently engrossed in training for the action-packed venture. Joining her in the movie are Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol.

Advertisement

After that, Alia will move on to Love & War, her second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's smile is infectious in new PIC; fans think it's from YRF Spy Universe film training