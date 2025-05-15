Manamey OTT release: When and where to watch Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty's romantic comedy film online in Tamil

Manamey is a romantic comedy film that was originally released in Telugu on June 7, 2024. Directed by Sriram Adittya, the movie received mixed reviews upon release. However, audiences appreciated the performances of lead stars Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty. Now, the Tamil-dubbed version of the film is all set to make its digital debut. Read on to know more.

When and where to watch Manamey

The Tamil-dubbed version of Manamey will start streaming on Aha from May 16. The announcement post on the OTT giant’s official X account read, "An entertainer you won't want to miss is on the way. #Manamey premieres from May 16th on namma @ahatamil."

Official trailer and plot of Manamey

The story of Manamey revolves around Vikram, who lives a carefree life in London. Though he is enrolled in college, he spends most of his time partying and flirting. His routine changes drastically after a tragic event in a friend’s life. Vikram suddenly finds himself responsible for a two-year-old child named Khushi.

At first, he struggles to adjust. The idea of parenting is new and overwhelming. But slowly, he starts to understand what it means to care for someone. Khushi begins to change him in unexpected ways.

Subhadra enters the picture as a fellow guardian. Together, they raise the child while managing their differences. Over time, Vikram develops feelings for Subhadra.

The story then shifts focus to his efforts to win her heart. Alongside, Vikram also reconnects with his estranged parents. His bond with Khushi grows stronger. Through this journey, he learns about love, responsibility, and family.

Cast and crew of Manamey

Manamey stars Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty, and Vikram Adittya in lead roles. The film is directed and written by Sriram Adittya T., with production handled by T.G. Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. Vivek Kuchibhotla serves as the co-producer, while Krithi Prasad and Phani K. Varma take on the role of executive producers. The film's music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

