Eleven early reviews: Here's how netizens are reacting to Naveen Chandra's latest crime thriller film

Eleven is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual crime thriller set to hit the big screens on May 16. While the Naveen Chandra starrer is just a day away from its theatrical release, a few premiere shows were held last evening. Since then, social media has been buzzing with early reviews of the film. If you're planning to catch the first day, first show, take a look at what early viewers are saying.

Advertisement

Early viewers of Eleven have shared largely positive feedback on social media and called it a gripping investigative thriller. Many noted that the film’s climax features an unexpected twist that elevates the entire storyline. The screenplay has been described as racy and engaging, especially in the second half, which reportedly contains several surprising turns.

While the first half follows a standard investigative format, the latter half is said to stand out with emotional depth and clever coincidences.

Naveen Chandra, who plays the lead, has been praised for his performance. The supporting cast, including Reyaa, Abirami, Riythvika, Dileepan, and Shashank, are also receiving appreciation for their contributions. Viewers highlighted that D. Imman’s background score adds intensity and complements the narrative effectively.

Audiences have applauded director Lokkesh Ajls for balancing emotional elements with suspense. Overall, many found Eleven to be a well-crafted thriller with consistent thrills and a powerful ending.

Advertisement

"#ELEVEN - How an upright and brilliant cop finds a series of murders is the plotline of the film. The second half of the film has some unpredictable scenes and twists that worked well, especially the climax and a unique coincidence, while the first half of the film is a template investigative thriller," read a review.

Take a look at the posts below:

Eleven features an ensemble cast including Naveen Chandra, Shashank, Abirami, Aadukalam Naren, Dileepan, Riythvika, Ravi Varma, Arjai, and Kireeti Damaraju. The film is written and directed by Lokkesh Ajls, with production handled by Ajmal Khan and Reyaa Hari.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: 3 new Tamil movies releasing in theaters this week (May 12-May 18): DD Next Level, Maaman, and Eleven