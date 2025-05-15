Not Kajol but here’s who bullies Ajay Devgn at home and we bet you will be surprised

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. He has done phenomenal roles in films, especially thrillers and given many hits to the industry. He has etched a name for himself in the industry with his impeccable performances. However, you will be surprised to know that even he gets bullied at home. It’s not Kajol but their son Yug. Recently, the actor shared how his little one makes fun of him and bullies him.

Advertisement

Yug Devgan recently lent his voice for the Hindi version of the film Karate Kid: Legends. He also attended the trailer launch event on May 14, 2025, with his dad, Ajay Devgn, and spilled the beans on some interesting unknown things.

At the event, Yug was asked about his reaction to watching his dad, Ajay Devgn’s, first action sequence on-screen and he shared, “I didn't know it was him and then I realized that he's the star; I just couldn't believe it.”

When asked if he ever copied his dad’s action style after watching it in films, he shared, “All the time.” Ajay also revealed that his son Yug bullies him and shared, “He keeps making fun of me and he keeps bullying me by the way.” To this, Yug replied, “I don't; he's lying.”

Meanwhile, soon after announcing that Yug Devgan has lent his voice for the Hindi version of the film Karate Kid: Legends, Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and dropped a heartwarming pic with his son.

Advertisement

He also talked about teaching his kid while he is young and shared the hilarious reason behind it. The actor wrote, “Teaching him young… baad mein kaha sunega yeh @yug_dvgn It’s finally out!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Son of Sardaar 2. Apart from this, he also has De De Pyaar De 2 in his lineup. Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the actor will team up with Sanjay Dutt for Luv Ranjan and Jagan Shakti’s Ranger.

A source revealed, “As the film is set against the backdrop of forests, the makers are designing special looks for both Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, wherein the former plays the part of a forest ranger.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such news!

ALSO READ: Box Office: Exploring Ajay Devgn's previous sequel movies and their performances