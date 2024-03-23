'Trust Has Been Broken': Source Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had 'No Idea' About Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had no clue about Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis until it became global news, sources told The Post.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly caught off guard, finding out about Middleton's health struggle on the same day the tragic news was revealed to the world.

"They were completely unaware and only found out when the news broke globally," revealed an insider.

"This highlights the irreversible damage they've caused," the source added. "The trust is shattered, and the royal family is fine with keeping their distance from them."

Harry & Meghan send wishes to Kate Middleton's family

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, send wishes to Kate, the Princess of Wales, for health and recovery after her cancer diagnosis announcement.

On Friday, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton , revealed in a video that cancer was found after her January surgery, and she's now undergoing preventative chemotherapy as advised by her medical team.

In her message filmed at Windsor a few days ago, Kate expressed that the diagnosis was a big surprise. She didn't mention the type of cancer. " William and I have been handling this privately for our young family," she shared.

A spokesperson from Kensington Palace mentioned that the princess started preventative chemotherapy in late February and is now on the path to recovery.

Harry & Meghan's royal rift: Racism accusations deepen

Harry and Meghan's ties with the royal family have been strained since their 2020 step back. They've accused the British press of racism and mistreatment, receiving little support from the royals.

Harry's bond with his older brother and future king, William, suffered a rift, as Harry described a physical altercation in a 60 Minutes interview. "He knocked me down. I fell on the dog bowl," Harry recalled. "I got a cut on my back. I didn't realize it then. But, yeah, he apologized later. It was quite an unpleasant ordeal."

When King Charles III revealed his cancer diagnosis in February and began treatment, Harry flew to the UK to visit him. He also expressed expressed his desire to reconcile with his family.

