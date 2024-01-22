What Led To Jason Kelce's Shirtless Celebration In Front Of Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift has been rocking up to many games in this NFL season, ever since she started dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce in July 2023. She was recently seen at the all important game for the team against their arch rivals Buffalo Bills, which led to a now viral moment involving her and Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce.

ALSO READ: Man Arrested After Trying To Break Into Taylor Swift's NYC Townhouse; Here's What Happened

Why did Jason Kelce take off his shirt in front of Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift recently landed in Buffalo to catch Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills match and was even met with some boos when she landed in the city. Though it all seemed in vain as in the end, Kansas City Chiefs won the match with a resounding lead and Taylor Swift along with the Kelce family had much to celebrate.

Though, it seems one of the Travis' brother Jason got too much into the celebratory mode that he even got rid of his T-shirt in excitement while thumping his fist mid-air. The elder Kelce siblings' shirtless celebration in a blazing winter evening has gone viral in part due to Taylor Swift's shocked reaction to the same.

Advertisement

The Bad Blood singer who was present at the game with the Kelce family was surprised with this celebration and even covered her mouth with shock when she saw her boyfriend's brother celebrating in this way. Though, it was a moment worth celebrating as it was an important game for the Chiefs in the bid to an NFL title this season.

ALSO READ: How did Taylor Swift make 2023 her year? Exploring highlights of Anti-Hero singer's success as she tops the list of Most Intriguing People

Travis Kelce's winning gesture for Taylor Swift mid match

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills match was one of the most important matches of the season which obviously had everyone who follows NFL in high spirits. Taylor Swift's arrival at the match only served to increase the scrutiny leading to some iconic moments.

One of those moments was obviously the aforementioned celebratory moment from Jason Kelce but another of those moments came mid match, when Travis Kelce scored a touchdown for his team. The star athlete seemed to make Taylor Swift's iconic gesture towards the crowd and even seemed to gesture a flying kiss towards Taylor's side of the stadium.

ALSO READ: What is Taylor Swift's net worth as of 2023? Exploring her empire, record earnings, and more