What Role Does Bill Paxton's Son James Play In New Twisters? Explored

Starring Glen Powel, a standalone and indirect sequel of the popular 1996 disaster film Twisters has just hit theaters this weekend on July 19. Amidst its mostly positive reviews from both critics and audiences, one of the biggest highlights of the movie is the tribute paid by the original film’s beloved Bill Paxton’s son James.

The 30-year-old actor has a brief appearance in the movie which he previously described as an “easter egg” for the fans of his late father who died in 2017 at the age of 61. In case you are wondering what role he plays in the latest Twisters, here’s what we know.

James Paxton’s role in Twister

In the latest Twisters movie, James plays the role of an angry motel guest accompanied by a woman. As a tornado encroaches on the motel, his character complains to a manager and threatens to write a bad review.

While storm chaser Tyler Owens (Powell) and meteorologist Kate Cooper (Edgar-Jones) attempt to alert people to the impending danger, James’s character and his female companion are eventually carried away by the storm.

What does James Paxton feel about the role?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, James spoke candidly on the importance of taking on a project that is so strongly linked to his father's legacy. “I wanted to be a conduit for his spirit there and cheer everyone in this production on to success because I know he would be. I wanted to do something that really honors his presence in this new chapter and really do something for him.”

James, best known for his role in the popular US television series Eyewitness, further shared that he realized “there’s a lot of amazing people involved in this” who he would get the opportunity to know. He said it made him realize that it was “the right thing to do, to be representative of Dad there.”

About both the Twister films

Directed by Jan de Bont and written by Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin, the original 1996 film stars Paxton, Helen Hunt, Jami Gertz, and Cary Elwes. It centers on a crew of storm chasers attempting to set up tornado research equipment in Oklahoma amid a violent outbreak. The movie earned two Oscar nominations and raked in high numbers at the box office and grossed around $495 million.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung from a screenplay by Mark L. Smith, the new Twisters is based on a story by Joseph Kosinski. It stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, and Sasha Lane. The plot centers on a crew of storm chasers who try to weaken a tornado by throwing barrels of sodium polyacrylate solution into it. The movie has received mostly positive reviews so far and earned $123 million gross at the global box office already.

