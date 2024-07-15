James Paxton Opens Up About Using Music to Deal With Grief; Reveals It Was His 'Main Outlet'

James Paxton, known for his roles in movies and now gaining recognition in music as Love, Pax, recently opened up about the profound impact music had on him following the death of his father, actor Bill Paxton, in 2017.

In a heartfelt interview with PEOPLE magazine, James, now 30 years old, shared how his father's passing deeply affected him and how he found solace in music to cope with his grief.

Music as Therapy: James' journey through grief and creativity

James Paxton described music not just as a hobby but as a crucial survival tactic during a time when he needed an outlet for his emotions the most.

"When my dad passed, music really became my main outlet," James revealed. He recalled starting to write songs alone with his guitar, a process that helped him express the complex emotions he was going through. However, he admitted that it took him a long time to feel confident enough to record and share his music with the world.

His journey to releasing his first song, Count on Me, on July 12 was deeply personal. James said the song honors his late father and reflects on their relationship, as well as his own feelings of sadness. Writing the song provided a therapeutic way for him to process these emotions and memories.

"I worked on ['Count on Me'] on-and-off for years," James shared, highlighting the significance of the song's lyrics in capturing his experiences. Lines like "Shower me with dirty water and beg me to be clean" delve into the profound struggles and transformations he underwent while grieving.

James felt a strong personal connection to releasing Count on Me and its music video. He expressed that it was a way to honor his father's life and memory publicly. Additionally, creating and releasing the song served as a form of therapy for him, helping him cope with his emotions and find solace.

"I wanted to share it because I need to celebrate my dad," James expressed. He hoped that by sharing this personal glimpse into his family life, others would feel encouraged to cherish their own memories and loved ones.

James also reflected on his artistic journey, which began unexpectedly. Despite initially aspiring to be a marine biologist, music became profoundly important to him at a young age. He fondly remembered playing music for his father, who encouraged him to pursue his passion and continue creating music despite the challenges life presented.

James Paxton's journey beyond music

Additionally, James talked about how important it is for artists to express their feelings through their art. He believed that being open about one's emotions helps create genuine connections with people. James encouraged other artists to embrace their vulnerabilities because he found that his most personal art resonated deeply with those who had experienced similar challenges.

James is excited about his new movie, Last Train to Fortune, where he stars alongside well-known actors like Malcolm McDowell, Mary Steenburgen, and Bernadette Peters. He said the film is a heartfelt tribute to education and the joy of reading, which he deeply cares about.



James Paxton's journey with music and grief highlights the healing power of art and the strength found in vulnerability. Through his music and future projects, he pays tribute to his father's memory while encouraging others to explore their own paths to healing and creative expression. By openly sharing his personal journey, James aims to resonate with audiences, inspiring them to confront life's challenges with bravery and honesty.

