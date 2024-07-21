'It's Amazing': Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones Recall How Steven Spielberg's 'Note' Helped Change Twisters Ending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Twisters!

Glen Powell and his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones recently revealed how legendary director Steven Spielberg's 'note' helped change the ending of their newly released film Twisters. In Lee Isaac Chung's disaster film, Powell stars as Tyler Owens, a famous storm chaser, and Edgar-Jones depicts the lead role as Kate Carter, a meteorologist.

They shared that Spielberg suggested removing a scene featuring them 'kissing,' which altered the film's conclusion. Read on further to know more details!



Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones reveal how Steven Spielberg's advice changed the Twisters' ending

In a recent interview with Collider, Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell revealed some surprising details about the film's ending. Lee Isaac Chung's movie is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster disaster film Twister, and it follows the new generation of storm chasers, Tyler Owens and Kate Carter, who risk their lives to test a tornado scanning system in Oklahoma.

The outlet asked the actors if a kissing scene was cut from Twisters, after which they explained that Spielberg’s note (who executive produced the original film) suggested this change. The Normal People actress asked her co-star Powell, "I think it’s a Spielberg note, wasn’t it?" She then explained his note helped prevent the film from feeling too "cliched."

Edgar-Jones continued to share her thoughts about the ending, noting there's something "wonderful" about it, feeling like there's a "continuation, this isn't the end of their story," noting that the characters are "united by their shared passion for something."

Glen Powell shares his thoughts on Steven Spielberg's advice for Twisters

Glen Powell shared similar remarks. The actor told Collider that the movie isn’t about the characters finding "love"; instead, it’s about Kate returning to her passion for storm chasing, noting, "so that's what you have at the end of the movie." Powell said Kate's passion is "reinvigorated," and her sense of home is "reinvigorated."

The Anyone but You movie actor further mentioned that he believes a kiss would be "unrepresentative" of the right goal at the end of the movie, expressing, "It is a good Spielberg note. It's why that kid is still in this game. It's amazing."

Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters is now in theaters. Alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, the film also features Anthony Ramos, Maura Tierney, Brandon Perea, David Corenswet, and Harry Hadden-Paton, among more talented stars.