When Kris Jenner Defended Her Love Life With Corey Gamble; 'My Girls Don't Understand How Lucky I Am'

Kris Jenner has always been open about her life, and her relationship with Corey Gamble is no exception. Since they began in 2014, their romance has often been in the spotlight. It was always in the news because of their 25-year age difference. Kris has faced criticism and questions from all sides, including from her own daughters.

But, despite this, she believes that she’s found something truly special with Corey. Now, ten years into their relationship, Kris and Corey are still going strong. Let’s take a look at how Kris defended her relationship with Corey in front of his daughters.

The beginning of Kris and Corey’s romance

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble first met in August 2014 at a party in Ibiza, thrown by fashion designer Riccardo Tisci. The connection was instant, and they soon started dating. Their relationship was publicly confirmed in 2015. And Gamble made his debut on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that March too.

As their relationship grew, it became a topic of conversation among the Kardashian sisters. Particularly when Kim Kardashian mentioned overhearing them in their room. “I could hear the banging and moaning,” she said.

Kris gushes about Corey on KUWTK

In May 2020, Kris opened up about her relationship with Corey during an episode of KUWTK. She expressed how happy she was, describing Corey as “a walking, talking Luther Vandross song.” She couldn’t help but share how Corey makes her feel, adding, “He is so sexy always and all I want to do is like, cue the music. And, I feel that sex at my age is a beautiful thing, I’m always in the mood.”

Even though Kris doubted her relationship with Corey, her close friend Faye Resnick assured her. Though, initially, he was also wondering if it all seemed “too good to be true.” But after talking to Kris he reassured her stating, stop questioning yourself and enjoy this time.

Facing criticism from her daughters

Despite her happiness, Kris faced criticism from her daughters, especially Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. They were concerned about how quickly their relationship was moving. Khloé claimed that she was worried about how her mom was rushing into something without thinking it through.

But Kris wasn’t about to let their concerns dampen her spirits. During the season 10 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris defended her right to enjoy her life. She said, “My girls were giving me a hard time because I have a life and I’m a woman with hormones. It's like everybody wants answers, everybody wants to know what the title is. It's like you're a bunch of haters… I don't think I would ever get married again. We'll see. I don't have a crystal ball.”

Kris defends her love life

Throughout the years, Kris has had to defend her relationship with Corey multiple times. In 2019, she made it clear that she wasn’t happy with how her daughters were questioning her relationship. She even explained how much Corey has taken care of her, in ways that she hadn’t experienced before. “I think what you guys don't realize is Corey is really taking care of me like no one ever has in my entire life,” said Kris.

Corey Gamble isn’t just Kris’ boyfriend; he’s also been a prominent support system for her. Their relationship isn’t just about romance; it’s also about partnership. He has been by Kris’ side through thick and thin, supporting her not just emotionally, but also professionally. In a 2021 interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kris spoke about the invaluable support from Corey.

A decade of love

As Kris and Corey completed a decade together, their bond seems stronger than ever. During a May 30 episode of The Kardashians, the couple jetted off to Paris for Fashion Week. They took time to remember how their relationship began in the City of Love. Kris shared that Paris is special to them because it’s where they first started dating. At first, Kris was unsure about their age gap, but Corey helped her realize that “age is just a number.” And now, both are really happy and content with their relationship.

