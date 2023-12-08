Who is Nicki Minaj's son? Exploring Papa Bear's birth and relationship with his rapper mother
Introducing her son to the world with the endearing nickname Papa Bear, Minaj has kept his real name a well-guarded secret
Nicki Minaj, the famous rapper with the colorful wigs and top-notch cool rhymes, took on the most exciting task of all – being a mother! Let's dive into the awesome adventure of her son, who she lovingly calls Papa Bear, and explore the paranormal moments that make their mother-son bond splendidly special. From the day he arrived in the world to the cute nicknames and cool birthday parties, we are about to uncover all the sweet information that make Nicki Minaj's journey into motherhood truly specific!
The joyful arrival of Kenneth Zoo Petty
On September 30, 2020, Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Zoo Petty welcomed their bundle of joy. The rapper shared the first glimpse of their son's tiny foot three weeks later, marking their 1-yr wedding ceremony anniversary.
Minaj candidly shared her birthing experience on Twitter, revealing she was in labor all night-time and pushed for 2 1/2 hours. The rapper's composure during the intense moments and her quirky anecdotes provide a glimpse into the challenges and joys of turning into a mom.
Papa Bear's endearing nickname
Introducing her son to the world with the endearing nickname Papa Bear, Minaj has kept his real name a well-guarded secret. The rapper's affectionate references to him, including personalized license plates and lovable shout-outs during award speeches, replicate the depth in their bond.
Minaj amazed fans by disclosing that she modified Papa Bear's name “at the last minute.” The rapper initially considered the name "Ninja" but decided on a different moniker, adding an intriguing twist to the mystery surrounding her son's identity.
In the preliminary weeks, Minaj selected to forgo hiring a nanny, highlighting the difficulty inside the decision-making system. Her dedication to providing undivided attention to Papa Bear showcased a personal touch to parenting, resonating with many who admire the fun and struggles of early motherhood.
ALSO READ: Why did Nicki Minaj go for breast reduction surgery? Exploring rapper's recent comments
Papa Bear's playful side:
Minaj's revelations about Papa Bear's sense of humor brought a delightful touch. The lovable recreation of peek-a-boo, where he playfully ignores his mom, reflects the pleasure and laughter that fills their home.
From a Kung Fu Panda-themed first celebration to custom designed wheels, private jet adventures, and a designer wardrobe, Papa Bear is surely leading a life packed with love and luxury. Minaj's dedication to growing memorable moments for her son showcases the pleasure of parenthood.
In a recent video, fans speculated that Minaj accidentally revealed Papa Bear's real name, likely Jacob. The excitement among fans adds a brand-new layer to the continuing thriller surrounding the rapper's son.
ALSO READ: Revisit when Nicki Minaj revealed she had two rappers reach out to her after she included them in her THIS album
Papa Bear’s Vogue feature
Papa Bear made a stylish appearance along with Minaj in Vogue's December 2023 issue. The rapper unfolded approximately the demanding situations and anxieties of parenthood, resonating with many mothers and fathers who navigate the unpredictable adventure of raising children.
ALSO READ: Nicki Minaj admits 'there’s a level of anxiety' while being a parent
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I feel really grateful’; Alia Bhatt reflects on professional and personal milestones at Red Sea Festival