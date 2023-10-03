'You're not allowed...': When Tom Holland revealed Robert Downey Jr. always ends up calling him while he's at the pub

Tom Holland always has the nicest things to say about Robert Downey Jr. He has mentioned in several interviews that for him, he is not just a mentor but a friend too! Today, we look back at one of the old clips of Holland, wherein he revealed that Robert always ends up calling him when he's at a pub.



Tom Holland shared details about Robert Downey Jr.'s phone calls

In an interaction with BBC Radio 1, when the film critic Ali Plumb asked Holland to reveal what happened when Robert called him while he was playing a 'trivia night quiz' at a pub, the Spider-Man actor replied, "Yeah... Because you're not allowed phones at the pub quiz, are you? But when Robert Downey Jr. calls... What are you supposed to do? You can't sleep on it!"

Holland also mentioned the coincidence with Robert's calls and said that whenever he FaceTimeed him, most of the time, he was at the pub. "He must think I have some sort of problem," added Holland.

Tom and Robert share a genuine friendship

Isn't it nice to see that Tom and Downey share a genuine friendship that has developed over the years? Fans loved their camaraderie as Spider-Man and Iron Man, through the intricate world of the MCU and now, their friendship extends beyond the confines of the Marvel movies.

While Holland has also mentioned how supportive Robert has been of his career because he started so young, the Sherlock Holmes actor has openly praised Holland for his talent and work ethic, often referring to him as a little brother.

In a different interview with BBC1, Tom had spoken highly of Robert and said, "We’ve become really close. We’ve become great friends and I ask him for advice and vice versa sometimes. And it’s just become a really lovely relationship for me to have in the industry. Because, you know, as a young actor coming up in this world it can be very scary and it can be daunting. You can get bullied around. And it’s nice to have someone who’s got my back and who will give me some sound advice.”

