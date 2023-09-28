'I will be away from you…': NCT leader Taeyong hints at 2024 military enlistment through messages to fans

NCT leader hinted towards possible military enlistment in 2024 through messages. On September 27, Taeyong shared his thoughts very cautiously regarding his future plans and also spoke about the love he has for his group mates as well as his fans. The NCT member's message is currently all over fans' social media.

NCT's Taeyong hinted at possible military enlistment

On September 27, the SHALALA singer took to an online fan club app to share his thoughts with fans. He sent multiple messages which hinted towards his mandatory military service enlistment in 2024. Many fans are curious about where he will go next year. Although nothing regarding the same has been confirmed or announced directly by SM Entertainment, NCT 127's leader Taeyong carefully put his thoughts across.

Taeyong's message

He said, "I had a thought while drinking with my members, I am not sure If I can say this. I will gather a little courage and say this very carefully. It may be a little sensitive, but I will be away from you all for a while next year, right? Before that time comes all of my schedules and plans are really precious to me, these are times I have spent with my members and with all of you. As much as the moments we spent together were precious to me, I thought more and more after looking at the SuJu (Super Junior) hyungs and TVXQ hyungs at SMTOWN and how the youngest member is all grown up. To me, I want to protect SM, NCT, and NCTzens are just as precious.

I am aware even in my absence my fans and members will protect us. Before I go, I will make the best memories for all of us. To the most precious people in my life, I love you so much. If we are happy, there will be another fun chapter. Let's be happy and Let's enjoy this time. I am very happy that we have been together, since the very beginning and in the future. Lastly! I'd like to thank you all for being my fans and NCT's fans. Everyone! Let's have fun from now on! Fact Check! Fact Check!!!".

