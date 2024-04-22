ILLIT's Magnetic surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify; breaks record of fastest K-pop group debut song

In just under a month since their debut, ILLIT has already etched their name in Spotify's record books. Their first song, Magnetic, has shattered the record as the fastest K-Pop group debut to reach 100 million streams.

Comprising five talented members - Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha - ILLIT is already making waves in the music scene. Their debut song has received immense love from fans.

ILLIT surpasses 100 million streams

BELIFT LAB, ILLIT’s agency made it official on April 22 that as of April 20 local time, ILLIT's debut track Magnetic had amassed a total of 103,923,923 streams on Spotify. Achieving this feat in just around 27 days, Magnetic has now clinched the title of the fastest K-pop debut song to reach 100 million streams on the platform.

On March 25 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), ILLIT unveiled their debut mini-album SUPER REAL ME, accompanied by the music video for its title track, Magnetic. This electrifying song blends elements of pluggnB and house music, showcasing dynamic bass lines intertwined with ILLIT's vibrant vocals. The accompanying visual narrative follows the quintet as they struggle with their emerging superpowers, ultimately uniting after receiving a mysterious message of undisclosed origins. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Watch Magnetic here-

Advertisement

More about ILLIT

ILLIT is a fresh-faced South Korean girl group nurtured by Belift Lab (same agency as ENHYPEN), a subsidiary of HYBE, emerging through the JTBC 2023 survival competition show R U Next? Their debut took place on March 25, 2024, with the release of their EP Super Real Me. The name I'll-It, previously undisclosed, was unveiled during the climactic finale of R U Next?

The significance behind the name lies in its flexibility, encouraging individuals to insert their own verb between I'll and It, symbolizing the members' autonomy and capability to make choices independently.

The girl group has been making waves in the industry since its debut. For the week concluding on April 20, ILLIT's debut anthem Magnetic made a striking entrance onto the Hot 100, claiming the 91st spot. This achievement not only marks their first appearance on the chart but also positions them as the first K-pop group to achieve this feat with a debut song. Additionally, they join an elite club as only the ninth K-pop group ever to grace the Hot 100.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ILLIT’s Wonhee leads April girl group member brand reputation rankings; SNSD’s Taeyeon and BLACKPINK’s Jennie follow