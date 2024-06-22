‘I’M A ROCKSTAR’: BLACKPINK’s Lisa stuns in chic white ensemble for concept photo for upcoming single

BLACKPINK’s Lisa unveiled a new concept photo for her upcoming single ROCKSTAR, showcasing a chic metallic white look that marks a departure from her previous style, exuding strong boss-woman vibes.

Lisa is set to make her comeback with ROCKSTAR on June 28, KST, and the concept photo has captivated fans, praising her beauty and aura.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa drops concept photos for ROCKSTAR

BLACKPINK's Lisa released new concept photos for her upcoming single ROCKSTAR, slated for release on June 28. This marks a significant milestone in Lisa's musical career and is eagerly anticipated by her fans awaiting her return to the music scene.

Lisa treated fans to a captivating glimpse of her upcoming 2nd single, ROCKSTAR, with a chic metallic look featuring well-crafted details. She completed the ensemble with a stylish white outfit highlighting her glittery, glowing, tanned skin. The caption "BABY I’M A ROCKSTAR" is generating much anticipation for the upcoming song. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release. Fans are ecstatic over this new appearance, praising Lisa for boldly departing from her previous styles and embracing a 'Rockstar' theme with flair.

Check out the new concept photo below-

More about LIsa’s ROCKSTAR

Lisa treated fans to a captivating first glimpse of her upcoming 2nd single, ROCKSTAR, with a fresh animatic-themed photo unveiled on June 20. In this new image, Lisa exudes a tranquil yet playful aura, perfectly complementing the animatic charm of the backdrop.

Each cinematic photo captures a unique mood, heightening anticipation for the single's release. In the picture, she sports dramatic glasses, elegant earrings, and a neckpiece that enhances her goddess-like vibe.

Check out the first concept photo below-

In August 2016, Lisa debuted as part of BLACKPINK, marking the first time a non-Korean artist had debuted under YG Entertainment. Her solo debut album, Lalisa, was released on September 10, 2021, and she later won Best KPOP at MTV's VMAs in 2022. In 2024, Lisa founded her own artist management company, LLOUD. While YG Entertainment oversees BLACKPINK's group activities, LLOUD manages Lisa's solo ventures.

Lisa has garnered numerous accolades during her career, including nine Guinness World Records, a Gaon Chart Music Award, a Mnet Asian Music Award, and the distinction of being the first K-pop soloist to win both an MTV Video Music Award and an MTV Europe Music Award. She was also recognized as a cultural ambassador leader by the Thailand Ministry of Culture. She received acknowledgment from former Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha for her role in promoting Thai culture worldwide.

