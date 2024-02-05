Kim Soo Hyuk hides secret behind regal facade in first stills for romance drama Queen of Tears with Kim Ji Won

Queen of Tears, tvN’s upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama has unveiled the first glimpse of Kim Soo Hyun's character. Penned by acclaimed writer Park Ji Eun, known for hits like Crash Landing on You, My Love From the Star, and Producer, Queen of Tears will delve into the romantic journey of Hong Hae In (played by Kim Ji Won), the heiress of the Queens Group department stores, and Baek Hyun Woo (portrayed by Kim Soo Hyun), son of the Yongduri head and dubbed the supermarket prince. Set against a backdrop of marital crisis three years into their marriage, the drama promises to captivate audiences as the couple embarks on a miraculous journey to rediscover love.

First stills of Kim Soo Hyun in Queen of Tears

In Queen of Tears, Kim Soo Hyun portrays Baek Hyun Woo, who feels intimidated by the influence of his wife's chaebol family. Despite his inner turmoil, he maintains a pretense of calmness on the surface. In the newly released stills showcasing Kim Soo Hyun's debut appearance, he exudes confidence in his power suit, projecting a composed demeanor. However, upon closer inspection of his facial expressions, there's a subtle hint of worry and discomfort apparent as he gazes ahead.

In another still, we observe Baek Hyun Woo fully engaged in work mode as he discusses matters with his team, showcasing his workaholic tendencies and unwavering dedication. Lastly, we catch a glimpse of Baek Hyun Woo's soft smile and attentive gaze as he listens intently to someone, his expression reflecting a sense of warmth and understanding.

More about Queen of Tears

In the upcoming series, Kim Soo Hyun takes on the role of Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of Queens Group, who originates from the rural outskirts of Yongduri. Despite his humble beginnings, Baek Hyun Woo's exceptional academic background and striking appearance propelled him to success in his career. However, his marriage to Hong Hae In, played by Kim Ji Won, creates envy, and their seemingly perfect marriage faces an unforeseen crisis as they approach their third year together.

Kim Ji Won portrays Hong Hae In, the CEO of Queens Group's department stores. Born into privilege, Hong Hae In lives a life akin to royalty, accustomed to never having to bow to anyone. Despite her luxurious lifestyle following her marriage to the modest Baek Hyun Woo, she encounters an unexpected challenge that threatens to disrupt her idyllic life.

