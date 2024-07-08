BLACKPINK’s Lisa has recently made her solo comeback with a brand new single titled ROCKSTAR which has received massive attention from fans and non-fans alike. Moreover, it has also been reported that the K-pop star will allegedly be performing her new song at the MTV Video Music Awards 2024, which has created much excitement in the K-pop community.

BLACKPINK's Lisa will reportedly be performing at the VMAs

On July 8, 2024, according to circulating online posts, BLACKPINK’s Lisa will allegedly be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. She will be performing her latest single, ROCKSTAR live for the first time on stage. The possibility of her singing is still under negotiation, according to several online posts.

However, the news has not been confirmed yet by the artist. Moreover, pop singer Rosalia is set to present the artist for her performance. Lisa is the first K-pop artist to receive a VMA Award in the Best K-pop category in 2022. The music video for ROCKSTAR garnered 32.4 million views along with 3.4 million likes within 24 hours of its release. Moreover, it is currently at 90 million views within just 10 days of its release. On the music streaming platform Spotify, the song has achieved 39 million streams within just a week.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency.

The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label. Additionally, she is set to appear in the popular HBO series titled The White Lotus for the third season.