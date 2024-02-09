aespa’s Karina becomes most followed 4th Gen K-pop female idol on Instagram surpassing IVE’s Jang Wonyoung

Karina from aespa is undeniably one of the most sought-after IT girls of the fourth generation. With her stunning looks and exceptional talent, she embodies the complete package, captivating audiences and effortlessly winning over fans.

Karina becomes the most followed 4th Gen female idol on Instagram

This year, Karina has achieved several significant milestones, including her solo appearance at Milan Fashion Week and reaching ten million followers on Instagram. Recently, she surpassed the follower count of another IT girl of K-pop, Jang Wonyoung of IVE.

Among 4th generation K-Pop idols, several have surpassed the ten million follower mark, with TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun and Stray Kids’ Felix being the most followed overall, with 17.3 million and 11.8 million followers, respectively. Karina's follower count has now exceeded Jang Wonyoung’s 11.4 million, reaching 11.6 million, making her the most followed 4th generation female idol and setting a new record. Fans celebrated this achievement and anticipated her continued rise in popularity.

Fans' Reaction and More about Karina

Seeing her become the most followed 4th generation female idol fans started pouring all their love and praised the Next Level singer for her achievement. One fan wrote, “IT GIRL KARINA IS NOW THE MOST FOLLOWED 4TH GEN FEMALE IDOL ON INSTAGRAM IN ONLY 9 MONTHS LET’S GOO”. Another fan wrote, “aespa KARINA (11.42M) is now the most followed 4th Generation Female Idol on Instagram surpassing IVE JANG WONYOUNG (11.41M)! KARINA achieved this milestone in less than 9 Months since she made her account! Congratulations KARINA”

Yu Ji Min, professionally known as Karina, is a South Korean singer, rapper, and dancer, born on April 11, 2000. She serves as the leader of the South Korean girl group Aespa, formed by SM Entertainment in November 2020. Karina was scouted by an SM Entertainment representative through social media and underwent four years of training before her debut. During her trainee period, she appeared in labelmate Taemin's music video for the song Want in February 2019 and performed with him on various music programs afterward.

On October 27, 2020, SM announced Karina as the second member of Aespa, and she debuted as the group's leader on November 17, 2020, with the digital single Black Mamba. On December 17, 2021, Karina was revealed as a member of SM's supergroup Got the Beat, alongside her bandmate Winter and other female labelmates such as BoA, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, and Red Velvet members Seulgi and Wendy. On September 22, 2023, Karina released the single Sad Waltz for the Netflix TV series Song of the Bandits. Subsequently, on November 30, it was announced that she would participate in the Netflix unscripted show Agents of Mystery, scheduled to air in 2024.

