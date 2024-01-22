Marry My Husband and cast Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Song Ha Yoon top most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings

Marry My Husband, tvN’s fantasy romance drama, dominated this week's buzzworthy drama and actor rankings, securing the top spots. For the second consecutive week, the popular drama clinched the top spot on Good Data Corporation's weekly list of the most talked-about TV dramas. The rankings are based on data gathered from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media, encompassing both currently airing and upcoming dramas.

Top buzzworthy drama and actors

Marry My Husband takes the lead, sweeping the top spot on the most buzzworthy drama rankings. Not only did Marry My Husband claim the top spots for buzz-worthy dramas, but its cast members also dominated this week's list. Leading lady Park Min Young secured the No. 1 spot, while co-stars Na In Woo and Song Ha Yoon followed closely at No. 2 and No. 3, creating a triumphant sweep.

KBS 2TV's acclaimed historical drama, Korea-Khitan War, climbed to No. 2 on this week's drama list, while its star Ji Seung Hyun ascended to No. 10 on the actor list.

JTBC's Welcome to Samdalri remains strong at No. 3 on the drama list, with the lead actors Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook securing impressive positions at No. 4 and No. 6 on the actor list, respectively.

Advertisement

SBS' My Demon claimed the No. 4 spot on the drama list, with its stars Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung securing impressive rankings at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, on the actor list.

MBC's fresh action comedy Knight Flower made a debut at No. 5 on the drama list, with leading lady Honey Lee entering the actor rankings at an impressive No. 9.

In its concluding week on air, tvN's Maestra: Strings of Truth held its ground at No. 6 on the drama list, and star Lee Young Ae secured the No. 5 spot on the actor list. Concluding the rankings, KBS 2TV's Love Song for Illusion and TV Chosun's My Happy Ending held firm at their positions, securing No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, on the drama list.

Top 10 TV dramas with the most buzz this week

tvN’s Marry My Husband KBS2’s Korea-Khitan War JTBC’s Welcome to Samdalri SBS’ My Demon MBC’s Knight Flower tvN’s Maestra: Strings of Truth KBS2’s Love Song for Illusion TV Chosun’s My Happy Ending ENA’s Like Flowers in Sand ENA’s Tell Me You Love Me

Top 10 most buzzworthy TV actors are as follows

The actors of these top TV dramas gained attention for their relatable and impressive acting skills, enhancing the overall enjoyment of the dramas.

Park Min Young of Marry My Husband Na In Woo of Marry My Husband Song Ha Yoon of Marry My Husband Shin Hye Sun of Welcome to Samdalri Lee Young Ae of Maestra: Strings of Truth Ji Chang Wook of Welcome to Samdalri Song Kang of My Demon Kim Yoo Jung of My Demon Honey Lee of Knight Flower Ji Seung Hyun of Korea-Khitan War

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Marry My Husband Ep 5-6 Review: Park Min Young, Na In Woo's twist-filled romance continues to excite fans