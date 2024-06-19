7 best Aamir Khan comedy movies that are a laughter ride

Aamir Khan is known as Mr. Perfectionist and fits flawlessly in each role. Today, we are reflecting upon Aamir Khan's comedy movies. In his career, the actor has played several roles and left everyone speechless with this performance. He began a full-time acting career with a leading role in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

He also acted as a child actor in movies such as Yaadon Ki Baraat and Madhosh. In his 30-year-long career, Aamir has worked in films such as Raja Hindustani,3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par, PK, Dhoom 3, etc.

The actor has a long list of films under his umbrella, and it is impossible to put every successful movie in this article. From Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's comedy movie, Andaz Apna Apna, to Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan's comedy movie, Ishq, we have enlisted 7 notable Aamir Khan comedy films for you today. With his versatile acting career, Aamir has also worked in a few memorable comedy films.

Here is a list of 7 best Aamir Khan comedy movies that will leave you in happy tears

1. Andaz Apna Apna

Cast: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi IMDb Rating: 8.0

8.0 Movie Genre: Comedy, Action, Romance

Comedy, Action, Romance Release year: 1994

1994 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement



Released in 1994, Andaz Apna Apna is one of the cult comedy films of all time. At the time of its release, the film and its multi-star cast could not pull the audience to the theaters, but gradually and later on, the film got its cult status. The movie is known for its iconic dialogues and hilarious storyline.

2. Dil Chahta Hai

Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release year: 2001

2001 Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Next in Aamir Khan's comedy movies list is Dil Chahta Hai, which is the story of three childhood friends. Though this movie was not a full comedy film, Aamir Khan’s role as Akash Malhotra was light-hearted and had several humorous elements. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi in 2001. Additionally, the movie’s music album, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, is still popular among fans.

Advertisement

3. PK

Released in 2014, PK is one of the most loved Aamir Khan comedy movies. Khan played the hilarious role of a humanoid alien in the film, and many loved his dialogue delivery and character development. The movie explores social commentary in a light-hearted manner. The film also received many awards.

4. 3 Idiots

Cast: Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani IMDb Rating: 8.4

8.4 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release year: 2009

2009 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Adapted loosely from Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone, 3 Idiots is a story of three friends who met in an engineering college. The movie has several comedic scenes and follows a satire about the Indian education system and the societal pressures due to it. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office. 3 Idiots won 3 National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 57th National Film Awards.

Advertisement

5. Ishq

Cast: Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Juhi Chawla

Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Juhi Chawla Director: Indra Kumar

Indra Kumar IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Movie Genre: Comedy, Action, Drama

Comedy, Action, Drama Release year: 1997

1997 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This rom-com movie featuring Aamir and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles is one of the funniest movies out there. It was the third-highest-grossing film of 1997. Aamir played the role of Raja Ahlawat, and his role, expressions, and antics were loved by many. Ishq has several hit music tracks that are still popular.

6. Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Cast: Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla

Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla Director: Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release year: 1993

1993 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Released in 1993, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke is a rom-com movie starring Aamir and Juhi in the lead roles. The movie explored the themes of love, family, relationships, and cultural values. The audience loved Khan and Chawla’s chemistry in the film. The film is still popular for its light-hearted romance and comedy.

7. Rang De Basanti

Cast: Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Comedy, Crime, Drama Release year: 2006

2006 Where to watch: Netflix

Rang De Basanti was released in 2006 and is among the most memorable Aamir Khan films. The movie was not a full-fledged comedy film, but had some elements of light-hearted moments. The movie was high on drama and was also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2006 BAFTA Award. Notably, Rang De Basanti was India's official entry for the Golden Globe and Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan is a phenomenal actor and filmmaker and has made several outstanding movies that are still fresh in our minds. In these many years, Aamir Khan rightfully proved why he is known as the ‘perfectionist.’ Let us know which is your favorite Aamir Khan comedy movie in the comments.

ALSO READ: 5 Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha movies that can be binge-watched