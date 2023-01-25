Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan roars as this actioner has all ingredients of a BONAFIDE BLOCKBUSTER

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham

Platform: Theatrical

Rating: 3.5/5

Plot:

Jim (John Abraham) is planning an attack on India and the motivation to do so is neither money nor power, but something personal. The only person who can stop this attack on Indian soil is Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) – one of R&AW’s most powerful agents. The story of film is a cat and mouse chase between Jim and Pathaan, with Rubina (Deepika Padukone) bringing an added dimension of twists and turns through the narrative. What’s the motive of Jim? Will Pathaan be able to stop the attack? Who is Rubina? Watch Pathaan to know all this.

What works?

Pathaan is a tentpole event film that is perfectly packaged with the right dose of action, thrill, emotion and drama. Director Siddharth Anand with screenplay writer, Shridhar Raghavan, ensure that the narrative is fast paced with high points at regular intervals. Shah Rukh Khan’s introductory sequence is easily among the best in his career. He is presented like a true-blue superstar of Indian Cinema and deserves every bit of the manner in which he is projected on screen. It’s a celebration of a man named Shah Rukh Khan. John’s character also has an interesting arc, which one might not have expected through the pre-release assets. Ditto for Deepika Padukone’s character.

The interval block also has a twist, which gives the audience the loo break to put their thinking caps on. The story takes a different turn in the second half to bring in the element of drama and emotion, as it gives Pathaan’s character a personal arc to rise and roar above all the odds. The action sequences in the film are the biggest that we have seen in a Hindi film till date – both in terms of vision and execution. Right from the introduction block of SRK to the fight scene in Spain, the pre-interval block in Russia, the case sequence on the ice and the climax – it’s all a delight to watch on the big screen. YRF ensures that the production values are top notch with no compromises made in any aspect to mount the film at a certain level.

Talking of Salman Khan’s cameo as Tiger, every minute he is on the screen warrants a hooting from the audience. The camaraderie shared by the two mighty Khan’s through the prolonged action sequence just tells us why they are two of the greatest superstars of Indian Cinema. The union of Pathaan and Tiger is worth all the hype. The easter egg to Karan Arjun is a masterstroke and sure to get the loudest cheer. The introductory scene of every key character – SRK, Deepika, John and Salman – has been done with perfection. The music, especially Besharam Rang, is chartbuster with spectacular choreography.