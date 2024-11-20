5 Bollywood Films on Netflix to feel warm during lonely winter nights

Long and cold winter nights can often feel boring. But, you can easily make them more comforting by including something like a good Bollywood film on Netflix to make you feel comfortable. A mix of romance, drama, brilliant storytelling, and unique themes can make your lonely winter evenings seem more bright. They make you laugh, weep, feel entertained and calm to enjoy the cool weather.

Are you looking for some suitable suggestions? Here are five handpicked Bollywood movies on Netflix that will warm your heart during a cool winter night

5 Bollywood movies on Netflix to watch in winters

1. Qarib Qarib Singlle

Run Time: 2 hours, 5 minutes

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Parvathy Thiruvothu

Director: Tanuja Chandra

Genre: Romantic Comedy/Drama

We often come across situations where we all feel confused and a little lost in life and a stranger comes like a fresh breath of air to take away those heavy-weight feelings. So, Qarib Qarib Singlle is a perfect Bollywood movie in that sense, based on middle-aged individuals, Jaya and Yogi, going on a road trip.

As they get to meet and get to know each other, they venture on a journey to meet Yogi's three past girlfriends as a part of their fun banter. The result is an entertaining journey full of important realizations, humor, and heartfelt moments. You will also get to see the beauty of hills in north India, making the right film to watch as you snuggle on a long winter night.

2. Love Per Square Foot

Run Time: 2 hours 13 minutes

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Angira Dhar

Director: Anand Tiwari

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Are you seeking a light-hearted watch? If so, don't miss Vicky Kaushal's Love Per Square Foot. It's one of the most underrated Bollywood films on Netflix, showcasing the challenges of middle-class families in India. It follows the story of two people marrying each other for a purpose and not for love.

They want to buy a home in Mumbai, which in itself is expensive, but get married to share the price. Together, they deal with their unusual arrangement and gradually fall in love. The relatable characters, interesting storyline, and simplicity of the film make it a feel-good movie for winter.

3. Barfi!

Run Time: 2 hours 30 minutes

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D'Cruz

Director: Anurag Basu

Genre: Romantic Drama

How often do you get to see a strong and self-assured Bollywood hero playing a rather innocent role? If you are excited about the idea, do watch Barfi!, which is one of the best performances by Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Though it may seem complex to begin with, the heartfelt storyline and journey of acceptance leave you feeling warm.

Kapoor plays the role of a hearing-and-speech-impaired man in one of its kind roles. On the other hand, he meets and falls in love with an autistic girl, played by Priyanka, in a rather non-glamour story where a lot goes unsaid.

The wonderful bond, trust, and care for each other will make your heart yearn for love. Moreover, the film's chart-topping music, exceptional performances, and the beautiful visuals of Darjeeling will brighten up your winters.

4. Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Run Time: 2 hours, 19 minutes

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Genre: Romantic Comedy/Drama

Are you yearning for a typical Bollywood-style rom-com on netflix for winter? If yes, you can watch Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania for an entertaining watch. From a small town love to upholding an important socially relevant theme, it offers a lot more.

The plot follows the life of Badri, who falls in love with Vaidehi and intends to marry her. However, she yearns to chase her dreams and become independent. Dealing with a relatable situation, the film deals with concepts of love, dreams, social drama, humor, etc. Also, its progressive theme and lively songs make it suitable for a cozy winter night.

5. Dhak Dhak

Run Time: 2 hours, 13 minutes

Cast: Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Director: Tarun Dudeja

Genre: Adventure/Drama

Are you yearning to travel somewhere but have to wait until winter ends? If so, why not watch a travel-themed film with a sense of adventure? It's about the journey of four women of different age groups who set out on a life-changing road trip to Ladakh.

During their journey, they deal with challenges, bond with each other, and have important self-realizations. It's an uplifting film with interesting visuals and will leave you inspired in winter.

Which among these is your favorite Bollywood film on Netflix to watch on a winter night?

