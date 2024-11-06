Irrfan Khan’s son Babil recalls late actor's statement ‘My son is not figuring it out’; wishes he could show ‘baba’ his work in The Railway Men

Trigger Warning: This article mentions an individual’s death.

Irrfan Khan was an Indian actor who made the audience laugh and cry with his acting. Apart from being a skilled actor, he was also a dedicated family man. In an earlier interview, the late star stated that his son Babil Khan ‘is not figuring out’. A while ago, the Qala actor reposted the clip and wished his father could have watched his commendable performance in The Railway Men.

Taking to his Instagram account, Babil Khan dropped a clip from Irrfan Khan and Akshay Kumar’s interview with Rajeev Masand. When the host spoke about the actor’s sons and stated that both of them would be figuring it out by now, the Angrezi Medium actor quickly added “my son is not figuring out”. Babil was touched by his father’s statement about him in the interview.

In the caption, Friday Night Plan actor Babil stated that when his ‘baba’ did that interview, he was very lost in life. But even today, he laughs with joy at the honesty with which Irrfan said “my son is not figuring out”. He added, “I wish I could have shown him that boy baba watched grow up but not quite, made it out and made it.” Babil also expressed his gratitude to Shiv Rawail for giving him the opportunity to work in his debut OTT show, The Railway Men.

Further on, in the caption, the Qala actor revealed that he went to study in London on minimum pocket money. This is when he worked bars and bartended at famous places and at ‘many violent football stadiums’, shot music videos for rappers, and took ketchup from McDonald’s and bread from his friend when his pocket money ran. He admitted that 600 pounds in London for a month is barely enough for anyone attending the University of Westminster in London. However, he fell in love with the hustle.

Check out his post below:

This isn’t the first time that Babil poured his heart on a social media post about his father. Several months ago, he dropped a picture of his dad along with multiple images of him working at a studio abroad. In the caption, he assured his late father that he was working hard.

The young actor expressed, “I’m working Baba. You pushed through demons, up in your feelings, no one gets it, no? I’d give every cell in my presence to remember your skin, My spinal chord will rotate and my soul can implode, in a search to feel you close, I wish I would have known how it feels to end, so I can begin. Why are you surprised? It’s the job of the Politician to choose to lie, and when I’m bleeding, I know, sleep is just death being shy. I pray for you, our farmers, in our self-illusiveness we thought we were better, I hope we can surrender. I hope we find a way. I miss you India.”

Take a look:

For the unknown, Irrfan Khan’s son Babi Khan began his career as a camera assistant in the 2017 movie, Qarib Qarib Single. It was in 2022 when he made his acting debut in Qala along with Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. Last year, he starred in the miniseries The Railway Men along with R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Sunny Hinduja, and Juhi Chawla Mehta.

