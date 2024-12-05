5 films on Netflix that dared to be edgy and unapologetic

Bollywood has long been known for its colorful spectacles, melodramatic plots, and larger-than-life characters, but in recent years, a new wave of films has emerged that challenges these traditional norms. These bold and edgy movies are not afraid to explore complex themes, break taboos, and push boundaries. Here are five such films on Netflix that push boundaries and leave a lasting impact on viewers.

1. Badhaai Do

A groundbreaking film that takes a bold step in portraying same-s*x relationships in a mainstream Bollywood comedy-drama. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar as a gay man and a lesbian woman who enter a sham marriage to fulfill societal expectations.

As their facade begins to crumble, the film delves into themes of acceptance, love, and identity. By addressing LGBTQ+ issues in an empathetic and humorous way, Badhaai Do brings a fresh perspective to Indian cinema, making it one of the most progressive films of recent years.

2. Margarita with a Straw

This film, directed by Shonali Bose, is a bold exploration of love, disability, and sexual identity. It follows the journey of Laila (played by Kalki Koechlin), a young woman with cerebral palsy who discovers her own sexual desires and navigates her relationship with both men and women.

Breaking away from traditional representations of people with disabilities, Margarita with a Straw highlights the emotional and sexual independence of a differently-abled person, challenging societal norms around disability and sexuality.

3. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this film is a celebration of self-discovery and freedom, wrapped in a road trip across Spain. While the plot revolves around three friends, it pushes boundaries by addressing deeper, personal challenges like confronting fears, exploring relationships, and finding one’s true calling.

The film’s progressive take on issues like mental health, personal freedom, and love within friendships, along with its stunning visuals, redefines the conventional Bollywood road-trip genre. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara also introduced a more mature take on relationships and societal expectations.

4. Delhi Belly

One of the most unapologetically edgy films in Bollywood, Delhi Belly pushed the envelope with its irreverent humor, adult themes, and bold language. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film follows three young men who get entangled in a series of chaotic events involving a misplaced package.

With its raw and unapologetic tone, Delhi Belly broke away from the conventional family-friendly Bollywood comedies and became a cult classic. Its success heralded a new wave of urban, offbeat storytelling in Hindi cinema, appealing to a more mature, global audience.

5. Fashion

Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion dives into the glamorous and cutthroat world of the fashion industry, exposing its darker side. With Priyanka Chopra delivering a stellar performance, the film portrays the struggles, ambitions, and sacrifices of models trying to make it big in the ruthless fashion world.

Fashion doesn’t shy away from depicting the underbelly of fame and success, touching on issues like exploitation, drug addiction, and mental health. It critiques the superficiality and pressures of the fashion industry, making it a bold exploration of a typically glamorous yet dark world.

These bold Bollywood films not only entertain but also inspire change, questioning societal norms and challenging conventional storytelling. Whether it’s exploring LGBTQ+ relationships in Badhaai Do or offering a new perspective on mental health and personal freedom in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, each of these movies pushes the boundaries of what Indian cinema can represent.

