Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2: Kalki Koechlin on possibility of 2013 rom-com's sequel; answers if Ranbir Kapoor's character was selfish

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was one of the generation-defining films released in 2013. Recently, Kalki Koechlin, who played the role of carefree 'Aditi' in the film, revealed that there are no plans to make the film's sequel because it will be 'hard' and admitted most sequels are disappointing in today's time. She also shared that she didn't think much about Ranbir Kapoor's character Bunny in the film who is not considered 'selfish' by some fans.

In a candid conversation on AfterHours with All About Eve, Kalki Koechlin discussed her 2013 hit film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. During the same, she was asked if she felt Bunny's actions in the film came across as self-centered; in response, Kalki mentioned, "I really didn't spend a lot of time thinking about him. Why is he a selfish character?"

The host described that Bunny prioritized his dreams of a carefree life and traveling worldwide while refraining from taking accountability for his actions. She also points to the film's climax, where he casually proposes to Naina, played by Deepika Padukone, leaving her with the option to join in his dream to travel. Kalki responded with a laugh and said, "That's terrible, isn't it?"

Talking about Bunny and Naina's relationship complexities, Kalki playfully suggested, "Well, you're going to have to ask Ayan (director) about that. Maybe he just meant a honeymoon trip."

Next, she was asked the much-anticipated question about YJHD's sequel, which has always aroused curiosity among the fans. The Gully Boy actress shared her understanding and said, "I have heard no such rumors."

Although some fans of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer have been eagerly waiting for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2, the actress emphasized the charm of Bunny, Naina, Aditi, and Avi's friendship and said, 'You can't make another one."

At the same time, Koechlin acknowledged the possible challenges in living up to the original film's beauty. She stated, "It'll be hard to get that (magic) back. And usually, most sequels are disappointing at this point. It's rare to have a good sequel."

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, released in 2013, was directed by Ayan Mukerji and starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles. There's no official confirmation of a sequel, but Kalki's views made us revisit the now-iconic film again.

