5 films on Netflix that will keep you on the edge with thrilling robberies

Netflix offers a collection of thrilling heist films packed with suspense, strategic planning, and shocking twists. Robberies serve as the backdrop for stories that delve into human ambition, betrayal, and the lengths people will go to for wealth and power. These five films will take you on a rollercoaster ride of adrenaline-pumping moments, proving that in the world of crime, nothing is ever as simple as it seems.

1. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

The film is a gripping heist movie where a flight attendant (Yami Gautam) and a conman (Sunny Kaushal) team up to steal diamonds on a commercial flight. Their plan quickly spirals out of control as unexpected twists unfold mid-flight, leaving them scrambling to escape with the loot. With suspense, betrayal, and high-stakes action, this film offers a fresh take on the heist genre.

2. Players

Players takes the classic Italian Job formula and gives it a Bollywood spin. This film is packed with action, thrills, and high-tech heists as a team of skilled criminals, led by Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu, plans an intricate robbery involving gold bullion.

The film is all about precision, timing, and high-octane drama, as the team pulls off the robbery of the century — or so they think. With constant twists and betrayals, the stakes only get higher as the plan unravels, making for a pulse-pounding experience that will have you at the edge of your seat.

3. Don 2

In Don 2, Shah Rukh Khan's iconic character is back, and this time, the stakes are higher than ever. Don, now a global criminal mastermind, plans an audacious robbery to seize control of the international drug trade. But as always, his path to success is riddled with double-crosses, deadly enemies, and a brilliant game of cat and mouse.

The heist itself is a sophisticated operation involving theft, manipulation, and some serious mind games. It’s a stylish, slick thriller that keeps you guessing till the very end, with a robbery that’s as clever as it is deadly.

4. Happy New Year

Who says a heist movie can’t be fun? Happy New Year combines comedy with thrilling heist elements as Shah Rukh Khan leads a group of misfit criminals who plan to rob a diamond heist during a prestigious dance competition in Dubai. But this isn’t just about the loot—it’s about redemption and a chance to prove themselves.

The heist is far from conventional, with a mix of quirky moments, emotional subplots, and larger-than-life characters. The combination of heart, humor, and heist makes this film a truly unique entry in the robbery genre, delivering laughs and thrills in equal measure.

5. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar tells the story of Sikandar (Avinash Tiwary), wrongfully accused of stealing diamonds at a jewelry exhibition, which ruins his life. Years later, after marrying Kamini (Tamannaah Bhatia), Sikandar is contacted by cop Jaswinder (Jimmy Shergill), who had always suspected his involvement. Jaswinder apologizes for his past doubts.

However, unaware that the cop is trailing him, Sikandar retrieves the stolen diamonds from where he had hidden them. To his shock, he catches him red-handed, revealing the truth.

As each story unfolds, you’re left questioning who the true masterminds are and whether the pursuit of wealth is worth the chaos it leaves behind. These films are a reminder that in the world of crime, trust is as valuable as the loot, and sometimes, even the best-laid plans go horribly wrong.

