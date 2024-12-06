Vivek Oberoi says he received threatening calls from ‘underworld’, was worried for his family: ‘I understood the repercussions and consequences of...’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Vivek Oberoi recently opened up about receiving threatening calls from the underworld, expressing his concern for his family’s safety. He reflected on the repercussions of his past actions and how he only understood their full impact later. The actor also recalled a challenging phase in both his personal life and career, when he felt ostracized from the industry and faced financial struggles.

In a recent appearance on Dr. Jai Madaan’s YouTube channel, Vivek Oberoi opened up about a difficult period in his life. He revealed that during a career conflict, he faced severe financial strain and immense stress. During this time, he began receiving threatening calls from the underworld, an experience that was completely new and unsettling for him.

“I would get calls from the underworld. I would get threats. And I’d never experienced anything like this in my life. All of this happened together,” he said.

Vivek also reflected on the feud he had with Salman Khan, admitting it was a rash, emotional decision made when he was younger. He later realized the gravity of his actions and their consequences.

While he was ready to face the fallout himself, what truly shook him was when his family became targets. He said, “I understood the repercussions and consequences of my actions much later. I was fine with dealing with the consequences of my actions, but I was bothered when my parents were threatened.”

Advertisement

He shared how his parents received threatening calls, with his father and mother both being harassed. Concerned for his sister’s safety, Vivek initially thought the calls were pranks, but the police later confirmed the threats were genuine.

Vivek Oberoi also revealed that the threats were an attempt to 'cut him to size', adding that he was also navigating a tough period in his personal life. He said, “At the same time, I went through a difficult phase in my relationship.”

When asked if he received support from the industry during those trying times, the actor shared that many offered their support in their own ways. He expressed his belief in appreciating even the smallest gestures of kindness, emphasizing that expecting too much from others often leads to pain.

On the professional front, Vivek Oberoi will soon be seen in Masti 4, with two more projects lined up for release in the near future.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi calls film industry ‘very insecure place’ for THIS reason; recalls being jobless for 14-15 months after Shootout At Lokhandwala