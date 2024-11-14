5 films to watch on Children’s Day that will take you back to good old days of childhood

Childhood is a time of boundless curiosity, wild imagination, and unforgettable memories. This Children’s Day, why not take a nostalgic journey back to those carefree days with some of Bollywood's most cherished films? From heartwarming stories to fun-filled escapades, these movies remind us of the joy and simplicity of our childhood.

5 films that will make you relive the joy, mischief and magic of childhood

1. Chillar Party

Cast: Shriya Sharma, Sanath Menon, Rohan Grover, Naman Jain, Aarav Khanna, Vishesh Tiwari, Shashank Shende

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Release year: 2011

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Chillar Party, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl, is a heartwarming tale of a lively group of kids who unite to rescue a friend’s dog from a scheming politician. Their determination, loyalty, and bravery shine as they pull pranks and stage protests, showing the true meaning of friendship and courage.

With humor, charm, and an authentic performance by the young cast, the film will make you relive your childhood days. This delightful blend of adventure and meaningful lessons about loyalty and standing up for what’s right has earned Chillar Party a lasting place as a beloved classic in Indian cinema.

2. Bumm Bumm Bole

Cast: Atul Kulkarni, Darsheel Safary, Rituparna Sengupta

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Release Year: 2010

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bumm Bumm Bole is a heartfelt story about sibling sacrifices, inspired by Children of Heaven. It follows a brother and sister who share a single pair of shoes, highlighting the struggles and selflessness in their lives.

The film beautifully portrays love, resilience, and the strength of family bonds. With its emotional depth and a heartwarming conclusion, it’s a tear-jerker that will take you back to the simplicity and innocence of childhood and leave you smiling, reminding you of the power of family.

3. Bal Ganesh

Cast: Ashar Shaikh, Adarsh Gautam, Namrata Sawhney

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Release Year: 2007

Genre: Animation, Musical, Religious

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar

Bal Ganesh, an animated musical directed by Pankaj Sharma, takes audiences on a captivating adventure into the early life of Lord Ganesha. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the film brings the stories and wisdom of the deity's childhood to life, offering an enjoyable and educational experience for young viewers.

With vibrant visuals and lively music, it provides a fresh perspective on the beloved god’s youth, making it a memorable journey for children.

4. Stanley Ka Dabba

Cast: Partho A. Gupte, Amole Gupte, Divya Jagdale, Numaan Sheikh, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Reddy

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Release Year: 2011

Genre: Comedy, Family, Drama

Where to watch: YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV

Stanley Ka Dabba is a touching story that takes you back to the simplicity and innocence of childhood. The film follows Stanley, a spirited boy who arrives at school without lunch, yet manages to win over his classmates and teacher.

As the narrative unfolds, it reveals the hidden emotional turmoil Stanley faces at home, offering a heartfelt look at friendship, empathy, and the struggles children often hide. With a perfect blend of humor and emotion, the movie reminds us of the power of compassion and the unexpected connections that form in school.

5. Bhootnath

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Aman Siddiqui, Juhi Chawla, and Shah Rukh Khan

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Release year: 2008

Genre: Horror, Comedy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bhoothnath features Amitabh Bachchan as a ghost, in a heartwarming story inspired by Oscar Wilde’s The Canterville Ghost. The film beautifully showcases the bond between Big B’s Bhoothnath and Aman Siddiqui’s Banku.

The plot follows Aditya, Anjali, and their son Banku, who move into Nath Villa, only to encounter the ghost of its previous occupant. Unfazed, Banku befriends the ghost, leading to a touching and engaging journey.

With a perfect mix of humor, emotional depth, and spooky fun, the film is a nostalgic treat that will make you relive your childhood days. Big B’s performance adds an unforgettable charm to this family classic.

So, gather your loved ones, reminisce about the good old days, and indulge in these delightful films that will make you laugh, reflect, and perhaps even shed a tear—reminding you of the wonder and magic of childhood. Let the movie marathon begin!

