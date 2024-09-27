7 best movies on Netflix that can be rewatched anytime without getting bored

Ever find yourself scrolling through Netflix, searching for that perfect movie to rewatch? Look no further! Some films are like old friends—you can revisit them time and again, and they never lose their charm. Whether you're in the mood for laughter, adventure, or heartfelt moments, Netflix has a diverse lineup of movies that promise to entertain without ever feeling stale. So grab your popcorn and settle in as we explore a selection of films that offer endless enjoyment, no matter how many times you’ve seen them!

7 best movies on Netflix perfect for endless rewatching

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Release Year: 2011

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Romance

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, released thirteen years ago, redefined Indian cinema and has become a beloved classic. This coming-of-age tale follows three friends Kabir, Arjun, and Imran on a transformative bachelor trip to Spain, where they confront their fears and strengthen their bond. With a star-studded cast, the film perfectly captures the essence of friendship, adventure, and self-discovery. It’s not just a story about travel; it serves as a source of inspiration for wanderlust enthusiasts.

The supporting characters add depth to the narrative, enhancing the journey and making each moment memorable. Its captivating blend of humor, emotion, and stunning visuals ensures that viewers can return to this film time and again without ever getting bored. With its universal themes of friendship and personal growth, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is truly a cinematic gem that resonates with audiences long after the credits roll.

Advertisement

2. Dear Zindagi

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Angad Bedi, Rohit Saraf, Kunal Kapoor, Ali Zafar, Ira Dubey

Release year: 2016

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Genre: Drama, Romance

Dear Zindagi stands out as one of the most compelling films addressing mental health issues. This poignant narrative follows Kaira, a talented cinematographer played by Alia Bhatt, who is determined to direct her own film. Despite her professional aspirations, she grapples with emotional challenges rooted in her childhood.

The film intricately explores the obstacles Kaira faces and her quest for happiness amidst life's imperfections. While traveling, she encounters Dr. Jehangir ‘Jug’ Khan, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, a free-spirited therapist whose unconventional outlook profoundly influences her perspective on life. Through their interactions, Kaira learns to embrace her flaws and recognize the value of seeking help.

With its relatable themes and heartfelt performances, Dear Zindagi remains endlessly rewatchable, ensuring viewers can return to its insightful narrative time and again without ever feeling bored.

Advertisement

3. Fukrey

Cast: Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chada

Release year: 2013

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Delhi, the film follows the misadventures of four friends as they navigate their dreams and schemes, leading to a series of comedic escapades. The charm and relatability of the characters resonated with audiences, resulting in overwhelming appreciation from fans and critics alike.

The film’s popularity led to two sequels, Fukrey Returns in 2017 and Fukrey 3 in 2023, showcasing its enduring appeal. Fukrey combines humor with heart, ensuring that viewers find themselves entertained every time they revisit this beloved classic. With its witty dialogue and memorable moments, this film is a delightful experience that never gets old.

4. Chillar Party

Cast: Shriya Sharma, Sanath Menon, Rohan Grover, Naman Jain, Aarav Khanna, Vishesh Tiwari, Shashank Shende

Release year: 2011

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Chillar Party, a notable creation by Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl, catapulted its director into the spotlight with its heartwarming narrative. The film centers on a spirited group of children who unite to rescue a dog from a callous politician, showcasing their adventurous spirit and camaraderie.

Advertisement

Its delightful blend of humor and adventure not only entertains but also imparts valuable lessons about friendship, loyalty, and the importance of standing up against wrongdoing. The young actors deliver stellar performances, bringing authenticity to their characters and ensuring that viewers are captivated throughout the film. The film’s ability to combine fun with meaningful messages ensures that it remains a timeless favorite that never fails to delight.

5. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Shukla

Release year: 2014

IMDB Rating: 6/10

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

This vibrant romantic comedy centers around Kavya Pratap Singh, portrayed by Alia, a spirited young woman from Ambala who is on the verge of marrying an NRI doctor, played by Sidharth Shukla. Enter Humpty Sharma, played by Varun Dhawan, a lively Punjabi man from Delhi who unexpectedly falls for Kavya.

As their relationship blossoms, Kavya confesses her love for Humpty upon returning home, only to face her father’s disapproval. The couple’s journey takes a dramatic turn as they decide to run away, ultimately winning over Kavya’s family.

The chemistry between Varun and Alia is palpable, especially in infectious tracks like Saturday Saturday. This mix of humor, tension, and heartfelt emotion creates unforgettable moments that ensure Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania remains a captivating watch, one that audiences can enjoy time and again without losing interest.

Advertisement

6. Wake Up Sid

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak

Release Year: 2009

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Wake Up Sid is a delightful coming-of-age film that captures the journey of Sid, a carefree college student played by Ranbir Kapoor, who lives off his wealthy parents' support. Sid's unambitious life shifts dramatically when he meets Aisha, portrayed by Konkona Sen Sharma, an aspiring writer from Kolkata. Aisha's maturity and determination inspire Sid to take charge of his life and pursue his passions.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai, the film showcases the city in a romantic light, with stunning visuals that evoke a sense of nostalgia. From the charm of the first monsoon rains to serene moments of sipping chai at Marine Drive, Wake Up Sid presents Mumbai like never before, inviting viewers to fall in love with its magic.

7. Laapataa Ladies

Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan

Release Year: 2024

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Laapataa Ladies is a delightful comedy-drama that weaves a heartwarming tale of two brides who find themselves lost after boarding the same train. This charming film, now streaming on Netflix, takes viewers on a journey of self-discovery set against the backdrop of rural India. With its clever humor, it highlights the absurdities of traditional marriage customs and critiques the patriarchal norms still prevalent in some communities.

Advertisement

As India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025, Laapataa Ladies is more than just a light-hearted film; it serves as a poignant commentary on the societal constraints placed on women. Whether you’re looking for entertainment or a thought-provoking experience, Laapataa Ladies offers an enriching viewing opportunity that you can return to time and again.

These cinematic gems offer a perfect blend of nostalgia, humor, and profound storytelling that resonates deeply, ensuring they never lose their charm. So, as you settle in for another viewing, prepare to be reminded of why these films hold a special place in our hearts and continue to inspire us with every rewatch.

ALSO READ: 4 best Imtiaz Ali movies on Netflix to escape from real world