EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor reveals THIS Amitabh Bachchan starrer was first theatrical film he saw; 'It has now taken its own life...'

Arjun Kapoor comes from a filmy background, as he is the son of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and grew up surrounded In a family of stars. Despite that, he never fell short of being in awe of Bollywood and its stars. Recently, the actor recalled his childhood and mentioned Amitabh Bachchan starrer Ajooba was the first theatrical film he watched.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the 2 States actor recalled watching films as a child. Arjun Kapoor shared that he began watching Amitabh Bachchan's films much later in life. Yet, he clearly remembers that the first film he ever watched in theatre was Ajooba.

You can watch the complete interview here:

Kapoor recounted, "First theatrical film I remember very, very I went to a trail and saw Ajooba, which now has taken a life of its own as a film."

He mentioned that he could clearly recall Bachchan's superhero costume of Big B in the film and was impressed with it. He also noted watching films of Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar, which impacted him.

Years later, the Ki and Ka star got to share the the screen-space with Big B when the megastar did a cameo in his film. Explaining his work uexperience with him, Arjun tweeted, “A surreal moment when you work with coolest actor/star in our industry. Felt like a child on set with him Amitabh Bachchan.”

Advertisement

For those unaware, Ajooba was a superhero film released in 1990 that saw the Sholay actor play a new role on-screen. It was loosely based on the Arabian folklore One Thousand and One Nights and was the most expensive film in India until then.

Directed by Shashi Kapoor and a soviet union filmmaker, the film had a multi-starrer cast including Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Shammi Kapoor, Saeed Jaffery, Dara Singh and Amrish Puri.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen playing the antagonist in Singham Again directed by Rohit Shetty. Its cast included Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and more. Also, he will be next seen in No Entry's sequel, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

ALSO READ: No Entry 2 EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor shares exciting update on Anees Bazmee’s directorial; calls Varun Dhawan ‘natkhat’ and Diljit Dosanjh ‘inspirational’