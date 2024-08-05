6 Salman Khan and Preity Zinta movies that you can watch with your ‘Jaan-E-Mann’

Salman Khan and Preity Zinta are one of the most loved onscreen pairs. The two have worked together in several memorable films that hold a special place in the hearts of audiences. Though Cinephiles can never get enough of Salman Khan and Preity Zinta movies, but in case you’ve missed out on any of their films together, don’t worry! We’ve compiled a list of their outings together that are all things entertainment.

6 Salman Khan and Preity Zinta movies that offer wholesome entertainment

1. Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega

Cast: Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 5.1/10

5.1/10 Release year: 2000

2000 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji starrer Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega is sure to bring you a wave of nostalgia. The 2000 movie was a romantic drama film that showed a tricky love triangle. In the film, we see Raj and Jahnvi as a romantic couple played by Salman and Preity, but things go topsy-turvy when Pooja, played by Rani, also falls in love with Raj.

A gripping tale keeps you entertained throughout with a compelling story and a beautiful musical album. The film becomes a treat to watch with a cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan.

2. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

Cast: Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal

IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Release year: 2001

2001 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

After the above-mentioned Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji movie, the trio returned a year later for Abbas-Mustan’s romantic drama film, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. The popularity of the film can be ascertained from the fact that it inspired several movies and shows years later on the same subject.

Now, coming back to Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, it was a beautiful story touching upon the subject of surrogacy. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the film was ahead of its time. We get to see in the film a prostitute Madhubala, played by Preity Zinta, who agrees to get impregnated to give the baby to the couple, Raj and Priya, played by Salman and Rani in exchange for money. Things go unplanned and take a twisted turn when Madhu develops feelings for Raj.

3. Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha

Cast: Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Bhumika Chawla, Rati Agnihotri, Renuka Shahane, Riya Sen

IMDB Rating: 4.4/10

4.4/10 Release year: 2004

2004 Genre: Drama and Romance

Drama and Romance Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

Out of several Salman Khan and Preity Zinta movies, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha is a beautiful saga heavy on emotions. A heart-touching story narrates the story of Rishabh Mathur (Salman) whose wife, Dr. Parineeta Mathur (Preity) passes away in a car accident. Her last wish was to donate her heart to her patient, Dhani (Bhumika Chawla) and create a hospital for children known as Parilok.

Rishabh couldn’t get the courage to fulfill her last wish of donating her heart. However, in a twist of tales, he ends up falling for Dhani after their paths cross. Written and directed by Atul Agnihotri, this film is not talked about much, but we assure you to have a great time watching it.

4. Jaan-E-Mann

Cast: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, Anupam Kher, Soni Razdan

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Release year: 2006

2006 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This 2006 release Preity Zinta, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar movie is a full-on entertainment ride. If you want to enjoy something after a long hectic day then this can be your go-to pick. The comedy-drama film marked the directorial debut of Shirish Kunder.

A love-triangle story delves into Suhaan Kapoor (Salman), an aspiring actor who files himself in a difficult situation when his ex-wife Priya sends a notice demanding a divorce settlement of ₹5 million as he fails to make his alimony payment following his poor financial condition. He then seeks his uncle Bonney Kapoor’s (Anupam Kher) help.

In a turn of events, Agastya lands at their doorstep, revealing his college-day love for Priya. Thus, Suhaan and Bonney hatch a plan to get him and Priya together. This would mean neither Suhaan has to pay the alimony nor Priya would also get the man of her dreams.

5. Heroes

Cast: Sohail Khan, Vatsal Sheth, Amrita Arora, Riya Sen, Mohnish Bahl, Preity Zinta, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol

IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Release year: 2008

2008 Genre: Action, adventure and Comedy

Action, adventure and Comedy Where to watch: JioCinema and YouTube

This movie by Salman Khan and Preity Zinta was primarily based on the lives of two academy students, Ali and Sameer (Vatsal Sheth and Sohail Khan). The duo embarks on a trip to make a documentary highlighting reasons to not join the Indian Armed Forces. They meet Kuljeet Kaur (Preity Zinta), and the son, Jasswinder Singh [Jassi] (Dwij Yadav), of a Sikh soldier, Havaldar(Sergeant)Balkar Singh of 8 Sikh Regiment(Salman Khan), who was killed in action three years earlier.

Their journey brings a paradigm shift in their thought process. Interestingly, despite the film being headlined by Sohail and Vatsal, fans equally loved the chemistry between Salman and Preity Zinta in the movie.

6. Ishkq in Paris

Cast: Preity G Zinta, Isabelle Adjani, Shekhar Kapur, Salman Khan, Chunky Pandey

IMDB Rating: 3.8/10

3.8/10 Release year: 2013

2013 Genre: Comedy and Romance

Comedy and Romance Where to watch: YouTube

The 2013 film, Ishkq in Paris, didn’t feature Salman and Preity. However, the Sikandar star was seen in a special appearance in the song, Kudiye Di Kurti which was enough to leave fans go berserk.

This was our list of Salman Khan and Preity Zinta movies that we’ve thoroughly enjoyed watching. Though it has been nearly 11 years, we’ve seen these two reunite on-screen again. Nevertheless, both the stars continue to share a warm bond of friendship in real life.

Till we see them come together again, which of these is your favorite film, don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

