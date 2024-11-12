11 protagonists that are grey-shade characters yet they qualify to be a ‘Rockstar’

It is indeed beautiful and interesting how Hindi films have not always retorted to paint a perfect image of their characters. Just like us all, we’ve seen several characters have a good and a bad side to them. Their imperfections and gray shades make them ever-so-iconic and most remembered. Here’s a list of some protagonists who won us over despite exhibiting gray-shade traits.

11 protagonists with gray-shade characters who made us embrace their imperfections

1. Ranvijay Singh-Animal

Led by Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial, Animal has to top the list. It was the beauty of the film that led the negative qualities of its protagonist to shine in the film through the brooding and intense persona. While it was Ranvijay’s love for his father, he ended up putting a gun-blazing show run at his place. He has conflicts with his own family members, and despite being married, he didn’t mind sleeping with another woman just to test her honesty.

2. Badru- Darlings

The dark-comedy film, Darlings led by Alia Bhatt is entertaining and a must-watch for all the right reasons. One of her career’s best performances as Badru showcases a character that is multi-layered and has her own vulnerabilities. She chooses to fight and seek revenge from her abusive husband, Hamza (Vijay Varma), by subjecting him to the same torture she had to once go through.

3. Radhe Mohan –Tere Naam

Salman Khan’s Tere Naam is a timeless love story between Radhe Mohan and Nirjara. The romantic drama features Radhe Mohan’s character as an impulsive and aggressive boy. Everybody feared him for the rowdy persona he had. It gets even worse when he develops an obsessive yet unrequited feeling for Nirjara that causes a disturbing heartbreak.

4. Vikram Rathore-Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan narrates the story of an army officer who has been wronged, and his son later picks up the pieces of what his father set out to do. The hard-core action entertainer features a nail-biting cat-and-mouse chase between a fearless police officer and vigilante, Vikram Rathore. Adding to Shah Rukh Khan's villainous roles in the film are his looks - From a mask with a smug expression on his face to a man in bandages that he uncovers to reveal his bald look; every look was equally eccentric and petrifying.

5. Gabbar-Gabbar Is Back

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Akshay Kumar-led Gabbar Is Back is the perfect example of a gray-shade protagonist. The movie explores the story of vigilante Aditya, who decides to take the law into his own hands after the administration wrongs him. He is driven by personal loss and anger to bring social justice by avenging through his anti-hero persona. His methods are questionable to fight a corrupt system that also blurs the lines between heroism and villain.

6. Sanjay Singhania-Ghajini

There are certain films that just stay with the audiences no matter what. AR Murugadoss’ Ghajini cuts deep with its incomplete love story and tragedy that is portrayed in the film. It is because of this loss that Aamir Khan’s character, despite struggling with a memory loss disorder, embarks with an anti-hero persona to avenge his beloved Kalpana’s killing. His emotional instability and reaction to his surroundings added another layer to his gray-shade personality.

7. Janardan Jhakhar-Rockstar

Ranbir Kapoor’s character of Janardan in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar is another one of the most loved gray-shade characters ever made in Bollywood. His journey begins in quest of experiencing heartbreak to become a renowned musician, which is followed by an unrequited love for Heer. In his journey, while he ends up achieving his dream of becoming a ‘Rockstar’ his love eventually leads to his rise and self-destruction.

8. Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is one of the most romantic movies ever made in Bollywood. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film may have had polarizing views, but there is no denying that Kabir had his positives and negatives. He was way too protective, dominating, and possessive towards his beloved, Preeti. A short-tempered boy who would deal with things against his will with violence and angst.

9. Mahi Arora-Heroine

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Kareena Kapoor’s Heroine is one of her, other key performances that boasts of her acting chops. The movie set against the backdrop of Tinsel Town narrates the life of an actress who struggles through personal and professional issues. While navigating through her relationships, fame, and identity amidst the challenges of the film industry, she exhibits manipulative and selfish behavior.

10. Raghav Purohit-Badlapur

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, one of the finest performances of Varun Dhawan in Badlapur deserves a special mention in the list. The movie follows the journey of Raghav Purohit aka Raghu, who is on a quest to avenge his wife, Misha (Yami Gautam), and his son’s killing in a bank robbery. The traumatic loss makes him emotionally unstable to make questionable moral choices.

11. Rani- Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu’s character of Rani from Haseen Dillruba has to be one of her iconic roles of the career. Directed by Vinil Mathew, the mystery-thriller unfolds after Rani’s past love life enters her life. Meanwhile, her husband Rishabh aka Rishu is killed under mysterious circumstances, prompting police to consider Rani and her beloved as the key suspects. Being indecisive and extremely impulsive are the key traits that contribute most to her gray-shade character.

The list of such characters in Bollywood movies is unending. Apart from these Devdas, Kaabil, Kick, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Don, and more are some of the examples that showed characters with imperfections. Guess this is the quality that these compelling performances behold.

