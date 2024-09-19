What does Dhvani Bhanushali’s luxurious Mumbai home look like? Watch EXCLUSIVE video for a quick house tour

Dhvani Bhanushali is one of the most soulful and melodious singers of the current generation. After making a mark for herself in the singing industry, she is all set to make her acting debut with Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam. Ahead of the release, Dhvani had an exclusive house tour with Pinkvilla and gave a peek into her house, which she describes as ‘Stunning, peaceful, and calm.’

In her exclusive house tour video with us, Dhvani Bhanushali opens the door by exclaiming, "Home Tour? kahan shuru karun kahan khatam? Let’s find out!" She then takes us to her beautiful living room. Her favorite part about the room is a painting with the whole Hanuman Chalisa written on it. She sits there with her father and enjoys morning coffee. According to the singer, life there feels calm and beautiful.

The Vaaste singer then shows us a huge dining table, specially placed to accommodate large dinner parties. Her favorite spot in the living room is sitting near the window, which gives one a feeling of being in "Manhattan" and allows one to enjoy their coffee from the outside view.

The Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam actress humorously admits that she explicitly tells her guests to come in the evening because the evening view makes one feel they’re living in the most "beautiful city in the world, and it’s amazing."

Being a talented singer, her studio has to be a special place where all her creative juices flow. The music studio room is next to their holy temple room. It is the place where she practices, trains, and does scratch dubbing. It has a full system set-up, a Ukulele, a Guitar, and a treadmill. Not to keep you wondering about the treadmill in a studio, Dhavni reveals doing cardio singing there to enhance one’s breath and energy control.

It is the set-up she also used to make her chart-buster song, Mera Yaar.

Watch the full video here

The Leja Re singer is a food lover and loves desserts. Rightly calling herself a lucky girl, Dhvani revealed that her sister is a baker, and it is a special place where she and her sister often bond.

As we exit the kitchen, we see a beautiful wall of pictures that the 26-year-old describes as a "memory wall", "wall of family" and "wall of love." The remarkable place has a beautiful collection of family pictures from the singer’s childhood to adulthood. Describing the wall, Dhvani also gets nostalgic about her "beautiful and enriching journey" that began from Ghatkopar.

This is then followed by Dhvani taking us to her home theater. As she opens the door, we see the poster of her upcoming film on the screen. She then reveals that it’s where she, her sister, and her entire family bond. Taking us to a short glimpse of her room, she shows the room where she also gets ready for the events.

Dhvani concludes her home tour with us taking to her room, which has ample natural light. Thus, it is also her favorite place to get all her pictures clicked. Furthermore, she also showcased a beautiful painting of Radha-Krishna. She disclosed that she received it before she was told that she was doing Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam. Now she realizes how it was a sign and how things cosmically work out in one’s life.

How beautiful, na? Directed by Saurabh Dasgupta, KSKK will be released in the theaters tomorrow, i.e., September 20, 2024.

