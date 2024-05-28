Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan begins filming his rom-com with Khushi Kapoor in Mumbai: Report

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. The actor has been diligently involved in various projects, notably the highly anticipated Maharaj. Scheduled for an OTT release on June 14, Junaid has embarked on shooting another eagerly awaited film, a remake of the Tamil movie Love Today.

He will be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor's sister and Archies actor Khushi Kapoor and is under the direction of Advait Chandan, known for his work on Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor begin filming for their next in Mumbai

According to the Mid-Day report, the Love Today remake featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor was initially slated to begin filming in June. However, director Advait reportedly moved the start date forward.

According to a source cited by the news portal, "Sunday was the first day of shoot, but Junaid and Khushi started their portions only on Monday. Since Junaid will be busy promoting Maharaj next month, the director started filming a few days earlier. Over the coming three weeks, Advait and his unit will shoot across Mumbai. The banquet hall of Seven Eleven Club in Mira Road is the primary location for the next few days."

The report also mentioned that the aim is to complete the outdoor scenes by mid-June, anticipating the onset of the rainy season in the city.

Regarding Aamir Khan's participation in the movie, the report indicated that he was extensively engaged in the film's pre-production. However, the superstar is expected to depart for Delhi this week to conclude the final phase of his upcoming project, Sitaare Zameen Par.

Junaid Khan on professional front

Junaid Khan is poised to make his Bollywood debut with the OTT film Maharaj, centered around the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case. This YRF-Netflix collaboration will feature Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey in significant roles. The release of Junaid's first look from the movie in February generated considerable anticipation among the audience.

His next project will see him starring alongside Sai Pallavi in an untitled film, primarily filmed in Japan.