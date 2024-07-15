7 Minimalist fashion ideas inspired by celebs like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna to keep it simple yet classy

What is Minimalist fashion?

Minimalist fashion is a style that emphasizes simplicity and pared-down design, focusing on clean lines, neutral colors, and high-quality fabrics. Generally, people believe that minimality is boring, cold, and impersonal, which is a misconception. However, it is more about dressing effectively by paying attention to curating a wardrobe that speaks volumes through subtle details and clean lines.

Here are 7 looks inspired by celebs thatan help you effortlessly incorporate minimalism into your outfits:

White top and denim shorts

White tops and denim shorts come under minimalist fashion. This combination is a perfect example of how minimalism focuses on simplicity and elegance. A plain white top like Janhvi Kapoor's is a classic design with a clean and straightforward design.

Shorts, especially denim, have a simple silhouette without any unnecessary embellishments. Also, white and blue are neutral colors that are easy to mix and match with other items in your wardrobe. White tops and denim shorts never go out of style embodying the minimalist principle.

A plain white dress

A plain white dress like Kriti Sanon also comes under minimalistic fashion. A dress with a straightforward design without any extra details like ruffles, frills, or embellishments can be an apt pick to showcase minimalistic fashion.

The clean lines of the dress also align with the minimalistic aesthetic of clean lines and uncomplicated silhouette and white perfectly fits in a minimalist wardrobe. A plain white dress can be dressed up or down with accessories making it versatile and can be paired with other items.

Advertisement

A beige knitted co-ord set

A beige knitted co-ord set like Rashmika Mandanna is a great example of minimalistic fashion. Co-ord sets typically have straightforward shapes, whether it’s a matching top and skirt or pants.

Simplicity often aligns with minimalistic aesthetics. Knitted fabric will always add subtle interest without overwhelming the look. Outfits in colors like beige, gray, and white can fit into minimalistic fashion as well.

A Loose-fitted pantsuit

A pantsuit like Tamannaah Bhatia in colors of black, beige, white muted pastels also checks the boxes of minimalistic fashion. A pantsuit typically has a straightforward and tailored design with clean lines and a structured fit.

A pantsuit can be worn together for a cohesive, polished look or separated and mixed with other pieces in your wardrobe. You can opt for simple and delicate jewelry pieces such as stud earrings, thin bracelets, or a dainty necklace. Keep make-up natural and subtle to complete your minimalistic look.

Advertisement

A nude-toned gown

A nude-toned gown like the one worn by Alia Bhatt can fall under minimalist fashion. Nude tones are understated which favors minimalistic fashion. A nude gown with a simple, elegant cut and minimal embellishment or details fit this criterion.

A well-made nude-toned gown in fabrics like silk, cotton, and satin exemplifies this. You can pick delicate heels, jewelry, and nude sandals to complete your look.

A little black dress

A little black dress also known as an LBD like Khushi Kapoor’s is a prime example of minimalist fashion. Black, a timeless neutral shade, fits with minimalist ideals. It has a timeless quality and adapts to many situations. You can wear a little black dress in different ways—dress it up with accessories for fancy events, put it on for outings, or style it for a night out.

This ability to adapt makes it a key piece in minimalist closets. Minimalist fashion calls for subtle accessories that add to, not overpower, the outfit. Simple jewelry like stud earrings or a thin necklace, along with classic heels or flats, boosts the LBD's elegance without taking away from its clean look.

Advertisement

Minimal yet traditional

A blush pink kurta set like Parineeti Chopra fits the bill for minimalist fashion as long as its design and execution align with this style. Blush pink belongs to the neutral color family, with its soft and muted tone. This color gives off a subtle elegance and simplicity, which stand as cornerstones of minimalist fashion.

Minimalism emphasizes quality rather than quantity. A high-quality blush pink kurta set made from premium fabrics like cotton, silk, or linen not only feels pleasant to wear but also has a sophisticated look. It's also adaptable fitting in at both laid-back and more dressy events based on how you accessorize and style it.

When you go for a minimalist fashion, you can put together a wardrobe that looks well-chosen, classy, and stylish without trying too hard. Keep in mind, that keeping things simple is the height of class. Make it your own, and let your outfits say a lot about you every time you get dressed.

ALSO READ: Anant-Radhika Mangal Utsav: Tamannah Bhatia’s black and gold Torani lehenga is wedding guest style done to perfection