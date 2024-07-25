Isha Ambani and Janhvi Kapoor set a new trend by mixing and matching their earrings — proving when in doubt, just jumble it up

Fashion trends in Bollywood keep changing, and mix-and-match earrings are all the rage now. This style lets you pair different earrings to create your own special look. Bollywood actresses are showing everyone how to rock this trend with style.

Fashion trends often kick off when style icons make bold choices, and Isha Ambani grabbed attention for her fresh take on earrings. At her brother Anant Ambani’s Shubh Ashirwad, she introduced the mix-and-match earrings trend that has everyone talking.

Isha Ambani’s stunning look

At the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony, Isha Ambani wore a striking outfit that was complemented by her eye-catching jewelry. She chose a multicolored Navratna choker by Viren Bhagat. Her choker featured nine precious gemstones, all beautifully set with diamonds, adding a touch of elegance.

What truly stole the show, however, was Isha’s choice of earrings. She wore a pair of mix-and-match earrings that perfectly captured the essence of this new trend. On one ear, she sported a large emerald stud, while on the other ear, she wore a sparkling diamond crystal stud. The combination of different styles not only highlighted her personal flair but also a new benchmark in jewelry fashion.

Janhvi Kapoor’s mix & match earrings

Janhvi Kapoor recently turned heads with her chic and classy appearance for the promotion of her movie Ulajh. Embracing the latest jewelry trend, she showcased a stylish mix-and-match earring combination.

For the event, she opted for eye-catching earrings from the brand MAM. On one ear, she wore a large, chunky silver hoop earring. It gave her an outfit with a bold and edgy touch.

On the other ear, she paired a thick, round, silver cuff. This minimalist piece provided a sleek contrast to chunky hoop earrings, showcasing how different styles can come together beautifully.

The mix-and-match earring trend gives you a great chance to show your style and creativity. Bollywood actresses are leading the way showing that you can be stylish and one-of-a-kind by pairing different earring styles. Why not learn from these fashion icons and start trying out new earring combos? Jump on this trend and add some Bollywood glamour to your closet!

