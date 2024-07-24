9 Gen Z fashion trends 2024 inspired by Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, others for trendy, edgy, and unapologetic style

The fashion world is experiencing a shake-up as Gen Z has come up with their vibrant and creative ways. They have a distinct style of dressing that makes them seen and felt on social media and on the runways. The Gen Z fashion trends do not conform to previous patterns; instead, they are fresh and fit.

Now, Bollywood stars are adopting Gen Z trends and providing us with examples of how they might be adopted by all. Here are 9 Gen Z fashion trends inspired by Bollywood celebs which you can imitate and look cool and stylish as ever.

Top 9 Gen Z Fashion trends 2024 inspired by celebrities

Corsets

Corsets, once associated with period fashion and Victorian-era rigidity, have experienced a dramatic resurgence, notably among Gen Z. one of the most popular ways to wear a corset is by layering it over oversized shirts, blazers, or hoodies. For instance, you can wear a white corset with casual bottoms like jeans, just like Disha Patani. You can also choose to wear them with shorts or skirts to create a look that blends elegance with everyday wear. Accessorize it with chunky necklace, bold earrings, or layered bracelets.

Wide leg jeans

Wide leg jeans are making a significant comeback in contemporary gen z fashion trends, becoming a staple in wardrobes of Gen Z and beyond. Take a leaf from Deepika Padukone’s book on how to style wide leg jeans. You can pair your wide leg jeans with white T-shirt or tank top for a laid-back look or you can also knot the top for a more casual vibe. opt for chunky sneakers or sandals for a clean and classy look and statement accessories.

Biker shorts

Biker shorts have become a major fashion trend, particularly among Gen Z, thanks to their versatility and comfort. They can be styled in numerous ways like simple t-shirts, oversized shirts or with blazers like Ananya Panday. For a sports look, go for a sports bra or crop top. Round off your look with trainers, running shoes or sneakers for a sportier vibe. If you pair it with heels, the combination will become perfect for night outs or dinner dates.

Embrace this trend and make biker shorts a key part of your repertoire.

Graphic Tee

Streetwear has always been a part of Gen Z fashion, and graphic tee’s have always been a part of streetwear. These Gen z tees feature prints, designs, and slogans that add a personal touch. Like Alia Bhatt, pair your graphic tee with biker shorts or baggy jeans or skinny jeans for a laid-back look. Layer it with a denim jacket for a cool and casual look or a hoodie for added comfort or streetwear edge. Add bold accessories like chunky gold jewelry, a stylish belt, or a fashionable straw hat.

Bodysuits

Bodysuits are a versatile and stylish wardrobe staple that have gained immense popularity among Gen Z fashion trends for their sleek fit and adaptability to various fashion styles. Like Janhvi Kapoor, bodysuits can be paired with wide leg jeans, miniskirts, shorts, or tailored trousers. Add heels or elegant flats to elevate your outfit. This combination is perfect for dinners, cocktail parties, or girls’ night out. They can also be mixed and matched by pairing colorful bottoms. With bodysuits, you can create endless stylish ensembles.

Pleated skirts

Pleated skirts are a latest fashion trend that has seen resurgence in recent years. They offer a flattering and feminine fit. Pair your pleated skirt with a simple T-shirt for a relaxed or casual look. tuck in the t-shirt or knot it at the waist to add some shape. For a more glam look, combine it with a crop top or sequin top and elevate the outfit with heels and elegant flats. This combination is ideal for office settings or social events. Layer it with a cozy sweater like Khushi Kapoor for cozy weather.

Bows

Bow dresses are charming and whimsy outfits that are gaining popularity in Gen Z fashion trends. Bow dresses often feature feminine details that exude grace and add a romantic touch to any occasion, and Sara Ali Khan’s dress is a perfect example of this. You can pair it with ballet flats or loafers for a comfortable and chic daytime look. Keep accessories minimal with small stud earrings or delicate chains. Elevate it with bow sandals or strappy heels. To add a more fun element, tie your hair with a hair bow.

Cut-outs

Cut-outs are one of the standout current gen z fashion trends, offering a fresh and edgy approach to style. Cut-outs along the sides of tops or dresses, often at the waist or rib cage, create a peek-a-boo effect, and Kiara’s gown is a perfect example of this. If you have cut-out tops, pair it with high waisted skirts or tops to balance out the boldness. Use jackets or cardigans to tone down the cut-out effect if needed. If you have cut-out gowns, style them with minimalist accessories to keep the focus on cut—outs

Denim on denim

This trend entails wearing denim over denim, also known as the “Canadian Tuxedo,” which has been found to be popular among Gen Z denim trends. This fashion style consists of using denim outfits in one outfit, which makes them look more stylish and elegant. Take Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s lead in styling this trend.

Pair light wash or dark wash jeans with a shirt or bodysuit for striking contrast. To add more edge, layer it with a denim jacket over a denim shirt or top. Opt for simple jewelry, such as hoop earrings or layered necklaces, to keep the focus on the denim pieces. This bold and edgy look is ideal for a concert or night out.

Gen Z doesn't just consume fashion; they play an active role in changing the industry through their beliefs, imagination, and tech skills. Their effect goes beyond simple trends, as they push for more eco-friendly practices, wider representation, and personal expression.

As this group keeps growing and making its mark, the fashion world is ready to change even more, driven by Gen Z's aesthetics, fresh and bold attitude. Now that Bollywood stars are picking up these Gen Z fashion trends, it has a bigger impact than ever, connecting young innovative ideas with mainstream popularity.

