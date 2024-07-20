During the third week of July, India's hottest Bollywood stars served up some next-level looks that were all about slaying the style game. Get ready for a fashion inspo overload, featuring everything from flowy maxi dresses and sassy dresses to statement sarees that'll undoubtedly have you reaching for your phone to screenshot every outfit. After all, you're going to want them all. Let's give a shout-out to those who rendered us speechless with a display of fashion finesse.

So, what are we waiting for? Let’s dive right in and take a detailed glance at the 7 most unforgettable looks served by Bollywood’s leading divas this fashionable week.

Janhvi Kapoor in Balmain’s collared long gown:

The Mili actress opted for a super unique outfit this week, and it was definitely one of the highlights. The charming ensemble featured a stunning black-and-white monochromatic floor-length dress from Balmain.Her long dress had a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated her curves to sheer perfection.

Now, coming to the unique part—Janhvi Kapoor's dress featured a crisp black lapel collar that resembled a blazer’s collar. The buttons and flap pockets added to its overall modern appeal. She also completed the look with formal pumps that rocked.

Parineeti Chopra in Pawan Sachdeva’s maxi and trench coat:

The Ishaqzaade actress wore a gorgeous all-white look that was meticulously crafted by fashion expert Pawan Sachdeva. The ensemble featured a white calf-length maxi dress with half-sleeves, a modern style statement, and a sincerely ruched design that added a contemporary twist to her gasp-worthy outfit.

Advertisement

The classy dress’s deep V-shaped neckline added a sultry twist to the otherwise formal look. Even the free-flowing and pleated design of her dress was just perfect. She layered her look with a black-and-white trench coat with a structured and collared neckline that also rocked.

Triptii Dimri in Self Centrd’s white bandage dress:

The Bad Newz actress loves to flaunt her super-enviable curves in frame-fitting ensembles. This was proven by her latest look, which featured a pristine white bandage dress from none other than the global brand, Self Centrd. The contemporary look was created out of stretchy bandage fabric that accentuated and enhanced her slender frame.

The classy look’s alluring halter neckline helped the diva flaunt a matching hot white bralette top that she wore underneath. Triptii Dimri’s clever layering skills were undoubtedly applause-worthy, and we’re taking notes.

Shraddha Kapoor in Masaba Gupta’s classy red saree:

Advertisement

The Stree actress wore an incredible saree during the trailer launch of her upcoming movie. Her gasp-worthy saree was a proper work of art, craftsmanship, and tradition. The classy piece featured a rich and regal hue of red that symbolized passion and celebration.

The silk jacquard saree was created by none other than the fashion maven, Masaba Gupta. It was also elegantly decorated with golden embroidery and a zari border. Her mesmerizing look signified opulence, and we’re obsessed.

Ananya Panday in fitted black Jacquemus dress:

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress recently made us swoon by opting for a supremely stunning black bodycon dress from Jacquemus. Her bodycon-style sleeveless dress hugged her curves to sheer perfection, accentuating her oh-so-enviable frame. The rib knit fabric also enhanced the overall texture of the ensemble, making it look all the more incomparable.

The alluring neckline with a fiery cut-out at the chest and sleek spaghetti straps added a sultry twist to her head-turning ensemble. The classy piece also came with an extravagant price tag of ₹70,660.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif in Siedres’ white lace-detailed dress:

The Merry Christmas actress opted for a rather classy and enchanting all-white ensemble that featured an ankle-length maxi dress with a fiery and flowy silhouette. The pleated style, along with its lace detailing and a super sassy slit at the hemline, elevated the femme and fabulous ensemble.

The Tiger 3 actress’ outfit hugged her curves in all the right places. She layered her outfit with a formal full-sleeved blazer that also slayed. We loved how the white base made the diva’s complexion pop. She completed the look with white Jimmy Choo pumps.

Karisma Kapoor in Rahul Mishra’s netted dress:

The Murder Mubarak actress always serves the most fiery and fashionable outfits. Her incredibly amazing ensemble for this week was created by none other than the fashion designer Rahul Mishra. The classy ensemble featured an ankle-length black dress with a beautifully elegant netted design, making her gasp-worthy outfit all the more mesmerizing and giving it a textured appeal.

Further, Karisma Kapoor layered her dress with a taupe full-sleeved blazer, adding a formal twist to her ensemble. It also featured a netted design with shimmery fabric and patches of sheer material. We loved the incredibly edgy and dark hue of the piece.

Advertisement

So, it’s quite safe to say that Bollywood's leading actresses are fashion powerhouses, pushing boundaries with their daring and unconventional outfit choices. From bold colors and dramatic silhouettes to trendy designs and unique pieces, they continue to redefine style with their own unique flair. This constant fashion evolution also inspires us to step outside our comfort zones and experiment with our style.

Which one of this week’s top fits is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde adds another page to vacation diaries in Saaksha and Kinni’s colorful mini-dress and it’s mamma mia