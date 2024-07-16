Ever wonder how Bollywood celebs always manage to look impossibly classy? The secret isn't just expensive designers. It's all about mastering the art of rocking classy outfits. Well, it all begins with ditching the fashion faux pas and embracing timeless elegance with some stunning looks. From chic pantsuits to stunning dresses, celebrity-inspired ensembles are just perfect for any modern fashionista seeking to add a touch of class to their wardrobe.

So, without any further ado, let’s take a peek into the wardrobes of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, and more to unveil 9 celebrity-approved classy outfits that will elevate your capsule wardrobe fashion game. Are you ready? Let’s dive right in.

9 celebrity-approved classy outfits for every modern fashionista:

Vibrant yellow maxi dress:

One of the most trend-worthy ways to rock long dresses to create classy fashion statements is to go with sassy maxi dresses just like Deepika Padukone recently did. The actress’ maternity-friendly yellow pick with a rather vibrant hue screamed all things alluring. Such well-pleated classy pieces always make quite a gasp-worthy mark.

You can easily elevate such modern and mesmerizing ensembles with subtle makeup looks. You must also remember to add some charm with matching yellow accessories like stud earrings or a chic choker, and matching bracelets or rings. Keep your sandals sassy for this classy style outfit.

Advertisement

Formal dress with collar:

Are you wondering if there is a way to slay in classy business outfits that will be just the ideal work-to-party attire? Well then, Janhvi Kapoor’s classy look is the answer to all of your questions and problems. She wore a long white Balmain dress with a strapless style and a unique collar-like design. You can also add a trench coat for those windy days.

Such unique bodycon dresses can help you flaunt your curves both at work and for any occasion that you might have to go to. They are perfect for every body type. You can also make them look more sassy by adding matching sunglasses and minimalistic accessories. Remember to complete your look with classy pumps for that formal effect and elegant style.

Midi dress with a long blazer:

Are you wondering how to slay in an effortlessly stylish midi dress by creating an outfit that is simply perfect for elegant parties? Well, then you must take some major fashion classy outfit inspiration from Ananya Panday’s beautiful red ensemble. The actress recently wore a calf-length sleeveless midi dress that is all things classy and sophisticated.

Advertisement

She also layered it with a long blazer for that formal touch. Such elegant looks are simply ideal for every occasion. You can easily elevate such looks with minimalistic accessories, ankle boots, and a radiant makeup look. Remember to add some magic to the fit with bold red matte lipstick.

Mini floral dress with blazer:

If good looks could kill then Alia Bhatt’s classy red look with an exceptionally fire and formal red-colored full-sleeved blazer would be specularly risky. It was layered over a floral-printed upper-thigh length mini-dress, which can effortlessly elongate your legs. Such solid colors and bold prints will always make your complexion glow, even with your casual outfits.

You must complete such looks with matching pumps or combat boots and minimalistic accessories like pretty necklaces, earrings, and even prettier manicured nails, and you could even go for a floral touch. Remember to add a natural makeup look to serve formal finesse.

Advertisement

Modernized laced-up pantsuit:

Who said classy outfit ideas are limited to long dresses and bodycon midis? After all, even modernized pantsuits can help you slay the formal way. Kiara Advani showed us how to do it in a black-and-white classy outfit that rocked. Such fitted blazers with lacework are just perfect for both formal and classy business outfits.

You can easily pair them with tailored pants or a formal pencil skirt to ace the look. Remember to add some extra charm by going for pumps to complete this one. Also, you must add some sparkle to the outfit with statement accessories like classy earrings and high-end bags.

Wrap-up-style midi dress:

Who said plain midi dresses cannot help you rock the formal and classy outfit aesthetic? Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us just how to make that happen in a super stylish wrap-up style white dress with gold embellishment and an alluring collared neckline. The dress also helped the diva flaunt her well-toned figure.

Such calf-length dresses with fiery side slits can help you channel the formal vibe while also, proving to be the ideal elegant fashion attire. Remember to complete the lock with your favorite sandals, heels, or even boots for a classy thigh-high boots outfit. Also, go for a dewy makeup look with nude lips for this one.

Advertisement

Sequin-embellished pantsuit:

Are you wondering if you can modernize and elevate a pantsuit to meet both your formal and classy business needs at the same time? Well, of course, you can. In fact, that is exactly what Priyanka Chopra Jonas did with her recent outfit. She wore a blue-hued pantsuit and converted it into a must-have classy outfit.

This featured a blue modern crop top layered with a blazer with sequined floral work, and matching pants. You can effortlessly rock such a look with minimalistic accessories like pendants and sunglasses for a classy look. Remember to add a radiant makeup look with blushed cheeks for the ideal elegant pick.

White ribbed co-ord set:

Rashmika Mandanna, the country’s national crush, is known for her ability to serve fashion fabulousness with unexpectedly classy outfits. Keeping up with that reputation, the actress recently wore a classy co-ord set with a form-fitting silhouette. Its buttoned neckline with fitted silhouette added a sultry touch to the fit.

The silhouette of such co-ord sets can help modern fashionistas flaunt their oh-so-toned figures. This classy outfit would be a great choice for super fun dinner dates or elegant evenings. You can also elevate them with minimalistic accessories and makeup looks with high-end bags.

Advertisement

Gray pantsuit with crop blazer:

Are you one of those young Gen-Z fashion queens who think that pantsuits are boring and outdated? Well then, you must think again. Nora Fatehi recently wore a gray modernized pantsuit, and her look proved the fact that timelessly classy fits will always be perfect.

Her look featured a cropped full-sleeved blazer with matching wide-legged pants. However, you can even pair such versatile picks with denim jeans or formal skirts. You must also complete your fit with formal shoes for that sassy aesthetic. Remember to add accessories and a radiant makeup look for some classy appeal.

Therefore, with a touch of inspiration from these Bollywood celebrities, you're well on your way to elevating your style. After all, fashion is all about expressing yourself and feeling confident. So, don't be afraid to experiment and find what works best for you. Now, go forth and conquer the world with your classy sense of style.

Which one of these classy outfits is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora in white sultry bodycon dress and Rs 52K Marni bucket bag on Spain vacay is what travel dreams are made of