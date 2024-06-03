Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan’s Wedding Anniversary: Navya Nanda drops romantic throwback PIC of power couple; Seen yet?

June 3rd marked the 51st wedding anniversary of veteran duo Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Wishing them on their big day, the power couple’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram and dropped their throwback picture which is too mushy to miss.

Navya Naveli wishes grandparents on their anniversary

The picture shared by Navya is seemingly from a long time back and looks like a click from a professional shoot for a movie. Alongside the same, she wrote, "51 years, Happy anniversary." See the now-viral picture here:-

For the unversed, Big B and Jaya exchanged vows on June 3, 1973. They later became parents to a daughter named Shweta Bachchan a year later in 1974 and a son (also an actor) Abhishek in 1976. Shweta married Nikhil Nanda in 1997 and welcomed Navya the same year followed by a son Agastya Nanda in 2000.

Abhishek Bachchan on the other hand married actress Aishwarya Rai in 2007 and the duo became parents to a daughter named Aaradhya in 2011.

For the unversed, Jaya and Amitabh have worked together in several films including Guddi, Ek Nazar, Bawarchi, Sholay, Zanjeer, Silsila, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Abhimaan, and Chupke Chupke among others.

When Shweta Bachchan dropped her parent’s throwback picture

Last year when the couple celebrated their 50th anniversary, Shweta posted one of their throwback photos where they were seen smiling at each other. She wrote alongside, “Happy 50th parents ~ now you're "Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my father's was - the wife is always right. That's the long and short of it.”

On the work front

Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy shooting for Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth. He will then be seen in Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in key roles. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie will arrive in the theatres on June 27 this year.

Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem which also starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi among an ensemble.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan wedding anniversary: When legendary actress called Big B ‘biggest baby’ of the family