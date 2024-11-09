Singham Again 2nd Saturday India Box Office: Ajay Devgn led cop-verse movie grows by a reasonable 55 percent; Nets Rs 12 crore

Ajay Devgn's latest release Singham Again had a phenomenal start during the opening weekend at the box office. Despite its intense clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the big-budget film is doing reasonable numbers at the ticket windows. Within three days of its release, Singham Again entered Rs 100 crore club in India. It is now inching towards the Rs 200 mark in its second week.

Singham Again Shows Stagnant Growth; Earns Rs 12 Crore Net in India On Second Saturday

Singham Again, which had very good opening weekend collections and decent weekday collections, witnessed a growth of around 55 percent on its ninth day of the release, from day 8. On Day 8 (second Friday), the cop-drama had minted Rs 7.75 crore. Led by Ajay Devgn, it managed to collect Rs 12 crore net in India on the second Saturday.

With the Saturday collections, the total collections of the cop-actioner have reached almost reached Rs 180 crore. By the end of the weekend, it will have crossed Rs 190 crore. The hold from Monday will determine how much it can do in its lifetime.

Total Net Collections of Singham Again In India Are Here:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 159 crore Second Friday Rs 7.75 crore Second Saturday Rs 12 crore Total Rs 178.75 crore in 9 days

Here's What Ajay Devgn Said About Singham Again Entering The Rs 100 Crore Club In India

In an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, Ajay Devgn opened up about how he feels about his latest release joining the Rs 100 crore club. Devgn expressed that the actor is more concerned about the audience's love and acceptability.

"As numbers are concerned, they are important, but I think the most important thing is, like Rohit also said, that we survive on acceptability and love from the audiences, so when you get that, then you do not tend to go towards numbers, and that's what you want," the Singham star told us.

Singham Again has become Ajay Devgn's ninth film to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India.

Singham Again in Theatres

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.