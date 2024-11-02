Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal drop glimpse of their daughter from Diwali bash; enjoy star-studded celebration with Shabana Azmi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza and more

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal dated for a while before the couple finally tied the knot in October 2022, at a beautiful, eco-friendly ceremony in Lucknow. Nearly two years after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl on July 16, 2024. Since the baby has turned three months old, they have started taking her out with them. The newborn's first outing was a start-studded Diwali party hosted in Mumbai. Hours ago, the Fukrey actress dropped glimpses of her child and their celebration with Shabana Azmi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza, and many others.

The video shared by Richa Chadha opens with a cute family selfie featuring Ali Fazal and their little daughter who looked cute in her red traditional outfit. It was followed by an image of the baby girl wearing a white and gold attire, probably to the Diwali puja. After scrolling through the multiple selfies of the celebrity couple, one can find the many celebs who celebrated the festival of lights with them. Sharing the clip, she expressed, “Happy Diwali!. Love and light to all.”

Take a look:

From Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira to Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Divya Dutta, Tanvi Azmi to Sayani Gupta, Shahana Goswami and Konkona Sensharma, many celebs enjoyed the Diwali gala with Ali and Richa. For the unknown, the Fukrey stars made an official announcement about the arrival of their baby by dropping a picture of the little girl’s feet.

In the post, they penned, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings.”

Soon after, several celebs including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora, Gul Panag, Soha Ali Khan, Angad Bedi, Swara Bhasker, Aditi Rao Hydari, and many others congratulated the new parents. Days later, Richa and Ali’s pals from the industry, Tanve Azmi, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, and Dia Mirza paid a visit to their child.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa is filming for Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai while Ali has Metro In Dino, Lahore 1947, and Thug Life in the pipeline.

