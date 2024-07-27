Meet actor who became overnight sensation with Imtiaz Ali’s film after struggling for 15 years in industry but is yet to get his due

Imagine being an eternal memory of an entire generation through your on-screen character and still not getting your due? This actor struggled for 15 years to get his breakout role, the movie emerged as a cult classic over time, and he became a sensation but several Twitter and Reddit threads still believe he’s one of the most unexplored talents in Bollywood. Take a wild guess who is he?

“Toh nikal padenge apne pahadon ki peeche wali duniya mein, waha nadi kinaare ek chota sa Ghar banayenge, Main lakdiya kaat ke launga tu khana banayegi. Sukoon se rahenge”. Can you recall something?

Yes, today we are talking about our beloved ‘Qais’ aka the lover from Imtiaz Ali-presented film Laila Majnu - Avinash Tiwary. Born in Bihar’s Gopalganj, he was too an engineer who explored his passion for acting and switched careers in his fourth semester. Avinash then joined the popular Barry John’s acting studio before attaining a degree from the New York Film Academy.

Avinash Tiwary started doing short films in 2005 until 2009 when he saw two promising projects on his career graph. The same year he starred in the TV show Bikhri Aas Nikhri Preet and Amy Thanawala’s film Suno Na.. Ek Nanhi Aawaz. The 38-year-old’s struggle continued with character roles in projects like Ek Aangan Ke Ho Gaye Do, Tu Hai Mera Sunday, and Yudh until Laila Majnu happened to him.

Advertisement

Even though when today we perceive Laila Majnu as a cult classic, it is a shocking fact that the movie tanked at the box office. However, over the years, this romantic tragedy became both Avinash and Triptii Dimri’s career-defining film and a story that still leaves many hearts in pain. “It didn’t reach heights, but it slowly kept getting deeper,” Avinash once told Humans of Bombay.

It was the same interview when this Ponniyin Selvan actor recalled how he gave three years to Laila Majnu but the fade had some other plans. “I have this memory of the third day (of release), the posters were being pulled down… I didn’t know how I should take it. After three years of hard work with these people, the film disappeared on the third day. So, what else will I say to myself?” Avinash said.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who became an overnight sensation with her debut in a Bipasha Basu film only to vanish from showbiz after divorce

However, he quickly added that everything he achieved thereafter was due to the credibility that he earned from Laila Majnu.

Advertisement

Last seen in the blockbuster hit Madgaon Express, Avinash over the years starred in several critically acclaimed projects like Bulbbul, Ghost Stories, The Girl on the Train, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Bambai Meri Jaan, Jahaan and Kaala. Later this year, Tiwary will star in the web show The Mehta Boys.

Do you also think that Avinash Tiwary is an unexplored talent in Bollywood? Drop your thoughts @pinkvilla We are all eyes and ears.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who worked at tea stall for Rs 100 per day; played young Shah Rukh Khan and went on to win an Oscar nomination