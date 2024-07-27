Menka Irani Passes Away: Zoya Akhtar pays warm tribute to Farah Khan’s mother; says ‘You shaped my life’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In the early hours of July 26, Menka Irani, the mother of filmmakers Farah Khan and Sajid Khan, passed away. Ever since the sad news hit the headlines, several B-town celebs went to the Main Hoon Na director’s home to pay their warm regards.

A while ago, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar took to social media to extend his heartfelt condolences to the departed soul. She also penned how Menka shared her life. Read on!

Zoya Akhtar pays warm tribute to Farah Khan’s mom Menka Irani

From Kajol to Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, and producer Bhushan Kumar, several celebrities drove down to Farah Khan’s Mumbai residence to pay their last respects to her mother, Menka Irani. A couple of weeks ago, Irani celebrated her 79th birthday.

Like many others, Zoya Akhtar was also shocked by her sudden demise. However, she accepted the reality and paid tribute to her aunty with a warm note. The Archies helmer dropped a monochrome image of Menka and penned, “Menka Aunty. You shaped my life in ways I will be eternally grateful for.”

She added in the captions, “You made me read, you made me laugh, you made me listen to country music and you made me feel like the most special girl in the world. You will always be adored and never be forgotten. Rest in peace. Rest in Power.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Farah Khan’s post for her mother Menka on her last birthday

Om Shanti Om director Farah Khan took to her Instagram and posted a cute image with her mother, Menka, to wish her on her 79th birthday on July 12. While she heaped praise on her mom’s resilience and fighting spirit, she also stated that she took her mom for granted.

In the captions, Khan penned, “We all take our mothers for granted..especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today’s a good day to come back home can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. i Lov u.”

For the unknown, Menka is the elder sister of Zoya and Farhan Akhtar’s mother, Daisy Irani.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Menka Irani Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri arrive at Farah Khan’s house to mourn her mother's demise; WATCH