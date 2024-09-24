Alpha: Sharvari talks about ‘shouldering’ YRF Spy Universe earlier helmed by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan: ‘It’s a bit of nerve-wracking…’

Sharvari is seeing the brightest mornings after years of struggling to find a name in the industry. 2024 has been super lucky for the actress as she has been highly praised for her performances in films like Munjya, Maharaj, and Vedaa. The 27-year-old is all set to headline YRF’s first female-led film in their Spy Universe alongside Alia Bhatt and she cannot contain her excitement.

In a recent interview with News18, Sharvari shared, “To be the youngest actor to shoulder a project of a franchise that has earlier been shouldered by the biggest superstars like Shah Rukh sir, Salman sir and Hrithik sir and other so many big names is humbling, motivating and a little bit of nerve-wracking too.”

The actress called it a huge ‘pinch-me moment’ as she believes YRF’s Spy Universe to be a big and most loved franchise in India and abroad. Sharvari admitted feeling ‘incredible, excited and grateful’ to have got Alpha and calls the experience of working with Alia Bhatt a ‘dream come true’. Sharvari shared that she had met Jigra star before and even had some conversations but their first proper meeting happened during the prep days at YRF studio.

Sharvari further shared that Alia Bhatt knows how much the former stays in awe of the latter. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 star continued, “I didn’t have to tell her (laughs). I’ve learned so much from her. There’s not one or two things that I can pinpoint. For me, sitting on the sidelines and watching her work is like a masterclass in itself. I simply watch her on set and learn as much as I can.”

While many assumed that the success of Munjya got Sharvari easy access to Alpha, the actress revealed that she had auditioned for the YRF film much before Munjya went on floors. “Adi (Aditya Chopra; producer) sir wanted to audition me in the action space. So, I did an extensive action audition. I went to an action class and did two months of training. I didn’t know what the film was called,” she said.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha also stars Anil Kapoor with a cameo by Hrithik Roshan.

