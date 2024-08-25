Sharvari reveals she auditioned for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 but wasn’t selected; says ‘Luv Ranjan really liked my audition but…’

Sharvari started her career in Bollywood as an assistant director on the sets of Luv Ranjan’s 2015 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. However, the actress has now revealed that she actually went to audition for the film but found her way behind the camera. While speaking to Galatta Plus, the Vedaa actress shared that she was just 17 years old when she was called to audition for this romantic comedy film.

“That film was an Adult film so Luv Ranjan said ‘I didn’t think you are fitting and I didn’t know you’re of this age’. He really liked the audition then I remember I asked him ‘I have never been on a film set so can I assist’ and he said sure,” Sharvari detailed adding that when Luv asked what kind of an AD she wanted to be, the diva was clueless. The seasoned filmmaker then assigned her to be a Director’s Assistant (DA) initially.

The 27-year-old continued, “I shadowed Luv sir through all this process, every single day, from scheduling to music I used to be there with my book trying to understand things, and then when we went on set I became a clap AD.” This is when according to Sharvari she realized that a clap AD’s job is best for an actor as they get to be in between the director and actor.

Sharvari shared that because the director doesn’t scream and tell actors to tweak a line or change any emotion, the clap AD is the only person who can hear all those conversations in close proximity. After Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, the actress took up an AD role on Bajirao Mastani’s sets the same year. There also Sharvari claims that she used to fight for being the clap AD. “It's been quite an experience,” she shared.

Post this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, The Forgotten Army actress took up the AD’s seat yet again in Luv Ranjan’s 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety before eventually making her acting debut with Bunty Aur Bubly 2 in 2021. She has been lately part of some successful projects including Munjya and Maharaj. Sharvari will be next seen alongside Alia Bhatt in YRF’s Alpha.

