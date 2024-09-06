THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt confessed she was insecure of Parineeti Chopra; ‘I wish I was that good’

Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra have been girl’s girls even before it was a thing. Today we recall one of those times when the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress confessed that she was insecure of her colleague Parineeti Chopra because the latter was too good. During the release of her debut film Student of the Year, Alia showed up at the fourth season of Karan Johar’s chat show and spilled several beans.

While sitting in the middle of Biba mundas Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, Alia was heard saying, “There are times that you do feel insecure, and I feel that’s very important for me because then I work harder.” This is when KJo asked who makes her feel most shaky, Bhatt in no time named Parineeti Chopra.

Alia continued, “I think she’s fantastic. I think she’s so good that I wish I was that good. She’s so effortless, and her command over the language is something that I love.” One of the reasons why we called the leading ladies girl’s girls is because Parineeti Chopra reciprocated similar emotions towards Alia in an interview with IANS soon after.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra says Amar Singh Chamkila is not ‘PR or fake’ hit; calls its success ‘lifetime achievement award’

The Amar Singh Chamkila actress said that they are good friends and Alia makes sure to tell these things privately as well. Parineeti acknowledged feeling good when Alia praised her on KWK and added, “I even gave her a call and told her that she doesn’t need to feel insecure because I feel Alia will be a very big star.”

Advertisement

Chopra in the same interview further heaped praises on Alia’s ‘attractive features’ and ‘extraordinary screen presence’ and said that by any chance she wasn’t an actress, she would have been an Alia Bhatt fan herself. “But as an actress, I know she is very crafty, very good looking and has a great screen presence,” said Parineeti who made her debut just one year before Alia with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011).

On the work front, Parineeti doesn’t have any projects announced yet. Alia, on the other hand, has two movies in the pipeline. She will now meet the audience in theaters on October 11 this year with Jigra, followed by Alpha which is yet to complete shooting.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt not just an 'astounding actor' but also ‘great mother’, says dad Mahesh; wants Raha to watch THIS film when she’s ‘sweet 16’